12 June 2020

A collaboration between couture house Christian Dior and Italian scooter maker Vespa has resulted in the 2021 Vespa 946 Christian Dior limited edition scooter. Evoking a “spirit of freedom, movement and expression,” the 946 Christian Dior will be sold in Dior boutiques around the world as well as Vespa Motoplex stores beginning 2021.

The 946 Christian Dior features a single seat overlaid with the Dior Oblique motif, painted in classic white with gold accents. A matching top box, also clad in the Dior logo, attaches to the rear cargo carrier, while matching accessories include a handbag and a helmet.

Carrying a a 155 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine rated at 12.9 hp at 7,750 rpm and 12.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Vespa claims a fuel consumption figure of 2-litres per 100 km with 8.2-litres of fuel carried onboard with a published top speed of 96 km/h.

The Vespa 946 comes with two-channel ABS with anti-slip regulation (ASR). Suspension is a single-arm in front with coil spring and dual-action hydraulic absorber, while a single shock absorber props up the rear with adjustable pre-load and weight is 147 kg.

Previous editions of the Vespa 946 include the 2016 Vespa 946 Emporio Armani priced at RM68,551 and the Vespa 946 (RED) at RM66,000 while the current model Vespa 946 is priced at US 10,499 (RM44,780) on its US website. It remains to be seen if new Vespa Malaysia distributors Didi Resources will bring in the Vespa 946 Christian Dior and what they might price it at.