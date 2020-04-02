In Cars, Ford, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 2 April 2020 1:00 pm / 0 comments

Teased earlier this month, the Ford Ranger Raptor has received a mild update in Malaysia for the 2020 model year. The performance pick-up truck is now RM9,000 dearer at RM208,888 on-the-road without insurance, but it does come with a handful of worthy features.

Most important of these concern safety – the Raptor at last receives autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection and lane keeping assist, finally putting it closer to the RM64,000 cheaper Wildtrak 4×4. It still misses out on the latter’s adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring, but any safety addition to a vehicle costing over RM200,000 is a win in our book.

The new driver assistance systems for the Raptor are part of a wider refresh for the global Ranger lineup, although it appears that in Malaysia only the the Raptor gets the updates for now. These include LED headlights (outgoing model had xenons) with new square projectors, front parking sensors, a front passenger seat belt reminder as well as a USB port near the rear-view mirror – handy for installing a dash cam.

No changes to the rest of the truck, the Raptor continuing to feature a characteristically beefy look with the often-imitated “FORD” grille, a tougher-looking front bumper and bash plate and blistered wheel arches to hide the wider track and larger all-terrain tyres. Inside, you still get magnesium paddle shifters, a thicker steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock marker and part-leather sports seats.

Standard kit is also otherwise identical and includes LED front fog lights, keyless entry, push-button start, auto lights and wipers, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, cruise control, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, active noise cancellation, dual-zone auto climate control, a rear 230-volt power socket and a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an eight-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety-wise, the Raptor continues to receive six airbags and stability control.

As for the oily bits, it’s standard Raptor fare, with 2.0 litre EcoBlue twin-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine sending 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque to all four wheels through a Getrag 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission. The chassis is also bespoke to the Raptor and includes a reinforced ladder frame and a raised suspension setup with Fox Racing dampers and a coil-sprung rear axle with a Watt’s linkage.

Lastly, the 2020 model year sees the introduction of a new Ford Performance Blue hue, replacing the previous Lightning Blue hero colour. The existing Conquer Grey, Absolute Black and Arctic White options remain unchanged.