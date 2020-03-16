In Cars, Ford, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 16 March 2020 5:02 pm / 0 comments

It looks like some new technology is coming to the Ford Ranger Raptor, if the teaser on the official Ford Facebook page in Malaysia is any indication. Local distributor Sime Darby Auto Connexion says that the latest version of the beefy off-road pick-up will be where “performance meets intelligence.”

We do know what is probably on the cards, as the 2020 model year Ranger was introduced in Thailand in November, which included some tweaks for the Raptor. The outgoing Raptor was a bit of an outlier, because despite costing a steep RM55,000 more than the Wildtrak, it lacked the latter’s safety kit such as autonomous emergency braking – even though it’s been fitted to Raptors outside ASEAN since the beginning.

Now, however, driver assistance systems appear to be finally making it to this region, with Thailand getting AEB with pedestrian detection as well as lane keeping assist. Adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring are still limited to the Wildtrak model, but any safety addition to a vehicle costing close to RM200,000 is a win in our book.

These extras come hand-in-hand with other model year updates, including new bi-LED headlights (previously LED for low beams only) and a USB port near the rear-view mirror for installing dash cams. The same minor upgrades should also filter to the Wildtrak, along with a set of 18-inch split-spoke two-tone alloy wheels.

The 2020 Ranger should also see the introduction of an FX4 variant, based on the XLT and coming with black exterior highlights, a black sports bar, black 18-inch rollers and black leather upholstery with red stitching. No indication yet as to whether there will be any price increase for the Raptor, which is currently priced at RM199,888 on-the-road without insurance.