7 January 2022

Like clockwork, BMW Group Malaysia quietly released a revised MINI price list in 2022, and hidden within it is new pricing for the Cooper SE 3 Door. The electric hatch appears to be exempted from import and excise duties this year, as per the government’s proposal for electric vehicles tabled during Budget 2022.

The SE is now priced at RM178,241 on-the-road without insurance, which is more than RM35,000 cheaper than what it was in 2021. As usual, this figure includes the government’s sales and service tax (SST) rebate valid until June 30, as well as a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty; with a five-year warranty and service package, the price jumps to RM183,571.

Aside from the change in the sticker price, the SE remains identical. Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor producing 135 kW (184 PS) and 270 Nm of torque, getting the car from zero to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds and to a top speed of 150 km/h. The 28.9 kWh (nett) T-shaped lithium-ion battery delivers a range of up to 232 km on the WLTP cycle with a power consumption of between 15.2 to 17.6 kWh per 100 km.

The SE was facelifted last year, receiving a much larger front grille, revised adaptive LED headlights and a mildly updated interior. Standard kit includes keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, manual faux leather sports seats, park assist, a head-up display, a five-inch digital instrument cluster, a MINI Navigation System with an 8.8-inch centre touchscreen and Apple CarPlay functionality, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a Qi wireless charger and a reverse camera.

Safety-wise, the Cooper SE continues to come as standard with the Driving Assistant package, consisting of autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition and lane departure warning. Six airbags, stability control and new ISOFIX child seat anchors on the front passenger seats are also fitted.

As yet, we have not received word on any other updates on pricing of electric vehicles sold in Malaysia. BMW’s own price list has been taken down; as usual, we will report on the latest figures for the iX and iX3 as soon as we get them.