In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Anthony Lim / 18 March 2022 2:50 pm / 4 comments

The top three finalists in the running to be named as the 2022 World Car of the Year have been announced, and all are electric vehicles, rather symbolic of where things are heading. Whittled down from the previous round, the final showdown will see the Ford Mustang Mach-E duking it out with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the 2022 European Car of the Year winner, for the coveted title.

The Ioniq 5 is also in contention to grab wins in two other categories, the first being in the World Electric Vehicle of the Year segment, which is a new addition to the awards this year. Here, the Korean offering is going up against the Audi e-tron GT and the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

It’s also in the running to bag the World Car Design of the Year award, although it will have to edge out another two EVs, the Audi e-tron GT and Kia EV6, for the gong. Now, if you’re thinking that the tentacles of electrification end there, think again, because two of the three final competitors in the World Luxury Car category are also electrics – will either the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS edge out the Genesis GV70 for that particular crown?

It doesn’t end there, because the Audi e-tron GT appears once more, this time in the World Performance Car category – challenging it for the win will be the BMW M3/M4 and Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ twins. As for the final three competing for the World Urban Car title, they are the Opel Mokka, Toyota Yaris Cross and Volkswagen Taigun.

The final cut was selected by a jury of 102 automotive journalists from 33 countries, and the winners in all six categories will be named on April 13 at at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.