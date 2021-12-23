In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Kia, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 23 December 2021 11:35 am / 2 comments

Aside from its Mazda and Peugeot brands, Bermaz has also firmed up its product launch schedule for Kia, having taken over the distributorship in April. There’s a slew of new products being planned for next year, with the biggest confirmation being the EV6.

According to analyst reports from RHB Investment Bank and Kenanga Research, the electric crossover will reach our shores in either the third or fourth quarter of 2022. This would put its introduction well within the timeframe of the proposed tax break on electric vehicles, which is slated to run until the end of 2023.

The EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated electric vehicle, built on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It’s closely related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, albeit with swoopy styling rather than the blocky minimalist design of its sibling. Inside, there’s a large curved display panel sitting atop a clean horizontal dashboard and a tall centre console, plus slim and lightweight seats and an emphasis on recycled materials.

A variety of powertrain configurations are available depending on the battery size. With the smaller 58 kWh lithium-ion unit, the rear electric motor produces 125 kW (168 hp) and 350 Nm of torque, while the all-wheel-drive model uses twin motors to churn out 173 kW (232 hp) and 605 Nm. A maximum range of 394 km is possible with this battery, achievable using the rear-drive car.

Step up to the 77.4 kWh battery and those outputs are boosted to 168 kW (225 hp) and 239 kW (321 hp) for rear- and all-wheel-drive models, with range rated at 528 km and 506 km respectively. At the top of the pile sits the GT, which packs 430 kW (577 hp) and 740 Nm, sprints from zero to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, has a top speed of 260 km/h and travels up to 424 km on a single charge.

Curiously, the reports also state that Bermaz is planning to introduce a second electric vehicle around the same time, codenamed PBV1. Kia uses the term Purpose-Built Vehicle (PBV) to refer to a range of forthcoming commercial EVs built on a skateboard platform to maximise flexibility, although it remains to be seen if the vehicle the analysts referring to is part of this lineup.