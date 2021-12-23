In Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Jonathan Lee / 23 December 2021 9:36 am / 0 comments

Having launched its first Peugeot vehicles last month, the facelifted 3008 and 5008, new distributor Bermaz is now gearing up for a busy new year for the brand. According to an RHB Investment Bank analyst report, the company is set to introduce the new 2008 as soon as next month, with another two slated for later in 2022.

The B-segment crossover has already entered CKD local assembly at the Stellantis plant in Gurun, Kedah (formerly owned by Naza), with its first market being neighbouring Thailand. The car will likely share the same specifications across the region, powered by a 130 PS/230 Nm 1.2 litre PureTech turbocharged three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

As per Thailand, the car should be offered in Allure trim with full-LED headlights with “triple claw” daytime running lights, 17-inch Salamanca two-tone alloy wheels and keyless entry. Inside, there’s push-button start, single-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a ten-inch digital instrument display, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six speakers and a reverse camera.

The new 2008 will also be the first Peugeot offered in Malaysia since the 2015 308 to come with autonomous emergency braking, adding to the usual six airbags, stability control, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring. Traffic sign recognition and automatic high beam are also fitted.

While the 2008 is an natural addition to Peugeot’s local lineup, you may be surprised to know that the French brand is also looking to take on the Toyota Hilux over here. The vehicle tasked with this enormous undertaking is the Landtrek, which is slated to arrive in the third quarter. We actually saw spyshots of this pick-up last year, so this news has been a long time coming.

Eagle-eyed readers will know that this not-so-Gallic truck is actually a rebadged version of the Changan Kaicheng F70, sharing much of the components barring the Peugeot-specific front end. It will almost certainly come with the sole available turbodiesel engine – a 150 hp/350 Nm 1.9 litre VGT mill – with the choice of a six-speed Getrag manual gearbox and a Punch automatic and either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Following shortly after it will be the e-2008, the electric version of the aforementioned 2008. Part of Bermaz’s electric vehicle offensive (which also includes the Mazda MX-30 and Kia EV6), the car ditches the petrol engine in favour of a 130 hp/260 Nm motor, juiced by a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery. Range is quoted at 310 km on the WLTP cycle, although that has recently been bumped up to 345 km thanks to a few hardware changes aimed at improving efficiency.

GALLERY: New Peugeot 2008 and e-2008