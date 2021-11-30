In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Jonathan Lee / 30 November 2021 4:14 pm / 0 comments

Thais have been waiting for the new Peugeot 2008 ever since it made an appearance at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) last year. Fourteen months later, the B-segment crossover has finally been launched in the Land of Smiles ahead of the Thai Motor Expo tomorrow.

The Thai-market model is imported from Stellantis’ Malaysian plant in Gurun, Kedah (formerly under Naza) and is priced at 1,189,000 baht (RM148,900) for the sole Allure variant. This means it slightly undercuts the range-topping Honda HR-V e:HEV RS.

Power comes from the same 1.2 litre PureTech turbocharged three-cylinder engine as before, albeit uprated to produce an extra 18 PS and 15 Nm of torque at 130 PS at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm at 1,750 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, with drive sent to the front wheels.

The Thai 2008 mirrors the specification of this Malaysian prototype

The kit list is identical to that of the test mule spotted in Malaysia last month. Standard equipment includes full-LED headlights with “triple claw” daytime running lights and taillights, 17-inch Salamanca two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, cruise control, single-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a ten-inch digital instrument display, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six speakers and a reverse camera.

The 2008 will also mark the introduction of Peugeot’s driver assistance features in the ASEAN region (the Malaysian-market 2015 308 notwithstanding) as it will come with forward collision warning, although unfortunately autonomous emergency braking is still missing. Other safety features include lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring, six airbags and stability control.

With Thailand soon to be getting the new 2008, it’s very likely that we will receive the car very soon, mirroring the release schedule of the facelifted 3008 and 5008. The new driver assists are particularly welcome additions, even if they are very basic by today’s standards. Are you looking forward to the launch of the 2008 in Malaysia?

