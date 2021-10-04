In Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 4 October 2021 2:04 pm / 3 comments

First sighted in Malaysia in November 2020 and a month after that, the second-generation Peugeot 2008 was recently spotted yet again by Irfan Sahar, who posted photos of the B-segment SUV in the Peugeot Citroen Club Malaysia Facebook page.

The example seen here is noticeably different from those before it, in that this 2008 appears to be dressed in the Pace package rather than the GT Line (if we refer to Peugeot’s French configurator). Key giveaways include the 17-inch Salamanca alloy wheels, the lack of front fog lamps (present on the Allure and GT Line packages) and round tailpipes (the GT Line gets trapezoidal-shaped tips).

These elements complement the latest 2008’s redesigned look, which features bold triangular surfaces as seen when the model first made its global debut in 2019. Other highlights include the distinctive LED “fangs” flanking a larger grille, just like on the current 208, along with sharper lines throughout.

Under the bonnet, the 2008 could get a 1.2 litre PureTech turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, which offers 101 hp and 205 Nm of torque in its base “100 S&S” tune, or 129 hp and 230 Nm in “130 S&S” guise.

A six-speed manual is standard with the low-power version, while the high-power unit gets an optional eight-speed automatic as well, the latter being the most likely prospect for our market. The 2008 also comes in performance GT guise, which shares the same appearance as the GT Line, but sports a 1.2 litre engine with 155 hp and 240 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic.

As reported previously, the new 2008 is expected to make its launch debut here sometime in the final quarter of 2021 and could be a locally-assembled (CKD) model produced by Naza Automotive Manufacturing (NAM), which is controlled by the Stellantis Group (formerly by PSA Group).

Sales and distribution of Peugeot models in Malaysia is currently handled by Bermaz Auto Alliance (BAASB), a subsidiary of Bermaz Auto (BAuto), but it was previously known as Berjaya Auto Alliance when the joint venture between BAuto and Berjaya Corporation (BCorp) was formed last year to take over the French brand from Naza Group.

In June this year, BCorp decided to divest its 51% stake in BAASB, resulting in BAuto’s stake being increased from 20% to 55%, with other shareholders making up the remainder. It was reported that with the new management, a “5+5 year warranty” will be provided for new Peugeot vehicles, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Right now, BAASB sells the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs, both in Allure trim, but it’s said that the facelifted versions of both models are also on their way, although it isn’t known when this will happen.