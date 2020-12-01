This just in – Groupe PSA has announced that it has awarded sole distributorship of its Peugeot brand in Malaysia to Berjaya Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd (BAASB). The latter is a joint venture between Berjaya Corporation and Bermaz Auto, which hold a 51% and 20% stake respectively.
The move, said the French conglomerate, would enable it to continue Peugeot’s growth strategy in the country. The company plans to release new models such as the latest Peugeot 2008, which has already been seen in spyshots locally. It also confirmed that Malaysia would remain the export hub for the Southeast Asian region.
“We aim to continuously revolutionize the customer experience together with our new partner, BAASB and underscore our commitment to our customers through excellent sales and aftersales service,” said Groupe PSA senior vice president for Southeast Asia Laurence Noel.
BerjayaCorp CEO Datuk Sri Robin Tan Yeong Chin added, “This new collaboration will complement our group’s existing automotive business, namely HR Owen and Berjaya China Motor. We believe this collaboration between BerjayaCorp, Bermaz and Groupe PSA will bring positive synergistic benefits to all parties.”
Bermaz executive chairman Datuk Seri Ben Yeoh said, “We are honoured that Groupe PSA and BerjayaCorp recognise Bermaz Group’s capabilities and expertise in the automobile industry and are delighted to participate in this new collaboration, which is expected to contribute positively to our future earnings base.”
Interestingly, the deal does not include the distributorship of the Citroën and DS brands, with the local consortium only obtaining the rights to provide aftersales and spare parts. This almost certainly spells the end of new car sales for the two marques in Malaysia.
The news comes after it was confirmed that Naza was to relinquish all three brands – as well as Kia – as it restructures its business. As yet, it’s unclear if Berjaya Auto Alliance will sweep up the Korean brand, but it’s understood that Bermaz is a frontrunner for the deal.
We should point out that beyond this joint venture, Bermaz is not directly affiliated with Berjaya. The current Mazda distributor was spun off after a management buyout in 2016.
Comments
Once upon a time, Mazda and Peugeot used to be sold by the same company – Asia Motors
Next year can bring in DS 9 HYBRID?
Did you even read the article?? (Paragraph 6)
A previous version of the article did state that the Citroën and DS brands were part of the deal. That error has since been corrected.
now left kia without any taker. sigh… now customer really headache as parts cannot go out from warehouse. It just blunt stupidity on how naza let go kia
Perfect example of father established auto biz n sons spoilt biz,
He is not spoilt the business, Berjaya boss is the father in law of young Naza boss. So it is still a “father” business. Just moving the brand from left pocket to right.
Opsss, Kia is in trouble now. The first talk of Naza is letting go the Kia to Bermaz but end up thing change suddenly where Bermaz is officially taking Peugeot. In fact when rumour spreading Bermaz got intention to take over Kia brand it was in final stage of discussion, but last minutes Bermaz hanging the deal.
Kia is a good Korean car and hope maybe Sime Darby will consider to take over it and sell along with Hyundai. Both Korean brands can share the same assembly line since they are same company. This will reduce the cost of investment for both and able to achieve competitive selling price.