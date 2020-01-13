In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 13 January 2020 1:54 pm / 0 comments

The second-generation Peugeot 2008 recently made its debut at the Singapore Motor Show, and we’re now bringing you a gallery of the B-segment SUV. First revealed globally in June last year, the 2008 now rides on the PSA Group’s Common Modular Platform (CMP) and adopts the edgy design language seen on the latest 208 and 508.

At the front, the high-mounted headlights feature Peugeot’s signature “triple-claw” LED daytime running lights, with a pair of additional light bars that are integrated into the bumper. There’s also a “2008” badge at the tip of the longer bonnet, just above the upright six-point grille.

The new bonnet sees the windscreen be pushed further back, giving the new 2008 a more traditional SUV look. In profile, you’ll also see triangular-shaped creases on the doors that give the car a more unique look, along with a rising window line and a two-tone paintjob. The last cue is part of the GT Line package that also includes linear graphics on the C-pillars.

The 2008’s black body cladding along the lower edges of the car is typical of SUVs these days, and those located on the wheel arches cover a set of 18-inch wheels shod with 215/55 series tyres. Focusing on the rear, the “triple claw” signature is seen again on the LED taillights, which are joined by a black bar bearing the carmaker’s name.

Moving inside, you’ll find Peugeot’s futuristic i-Cockpit that is also used in the 208, where the instrument cluster is placed above the small steering wheel – the former features a rather cool holographic display that can be seen in the photos.

Other items include a 10-inch, freestanding infotainment touchscreen, wireless charger, twin USB ports at the front and rear (including one USB-C) and on this particular unit, a 10-speaker, 515-watt Focal sound system. Peugeot claims the 2008 offers the most rear legroom of any car built on the CMP platform, thanks to a length that has grown to 4.3 metres and a wheelbase of 2.6 metres. The increased length has also freed up 74 litres of boot space for a total of 434 litres