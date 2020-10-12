A news report indicates that the Naza Group is apparently planning to give up its Kia and Peugeot distributorships given the soft automotive market that has been amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic. The report by the New Straits Times follows on months of speculation that such a move was on the cards, although no timeframe for a deal to be concluded was ever intimated.
Sources told the publication that Bermaz Auto, which currently handles the Mazda brand in the country, is the front runner to take over the South Korean and French brands, although it is facing competition from a slew of other interested parties, among them Sime Darby Motors and Berjaya Group, which previously held the local Mazda franchise under Berjaya Auto. In 2016, the entity became Bermaz Auto following a management buyout.
The report added that Bermaz is especially eyeing the Kia franchise, looking to take over the operations lock, stock and barrel, although any potential move would still need approval from the brand’s principal.
Adding to the hearsay, a source revealed that Naza has reportedly sold its Kia branches to its dealers, and a former top executive of a big local fund has been tasked with the project to dispose of the Kia franchise.
The source also noted that Bermaz Auto CEO Datuk Francis Lee had previously revealed that the company was planning to add a new car franchise into its portfolio, but did not name the brand. “Kia will (likely) come in to Bermaz first,” the source stated.
Besides Kia and Peugeot, which are handled by Naza Kia Malaysia and Nasim respectively, Naza Group handles Citroen and DS vehicles under Naza Euro Motors, and the company is also the local distributor for Maserati, Ferrari and Ducati. Earlier this year, the group was reportedly in negotiations with Suzuki to reintroduce the Japanese brand here, but news on developments have pretty much tapered off.
Comments
Biasalar company yang pakai tongkat selama ini. Baguslar, bagi peluang kepada yang betul-betul tahu buat bisnes. KIA never had a proper foothold in Malaysia automotive market solely due to Naza.
Now they more busier on IG, becoz is the future.
Kia and Peugeot are far ahead of China technology. Naza just do not know how to harvest the gold mine.
Oh the management of NAZA do know how to really harvest the gold mine. The gold mine is not in selling cars, but selling promises to the owner so that they will pump in more money, and then spending the money for own benefits. The money spent on opening multitude of new showrooms, lounges at airports etc does not see increased sales.
Ini bukti kukuh Dasar ekonomi baru. Gagal epic
Exactly like our old local sayings. Rich family wealth will not last for three generations. First generation makes the money, the Second spends it, the Third see nothing of the wealth.
China has caught up to Japan. Korean? Hahaha. Peugeot cars still lacks reliability.
Naza already gave up on their car business after selling off their Kulim plant to Peugeot. Ironically, PSA had been sitting on that plant up til now with no clear vision so I have serious doubts about their ambitions in this region. More irony, it was lucky Proton didn’t sign up with them going for Geely instead.
Naza kirr Kia n Pijot.
DRB Hicom kirr Suzuki n Chevrolet. See the irony n similarity
Good news, hope they bring in the K5
Kia finally together with Hyundai and Peugeot reunion with Citroen.
honestly, this is a good news. Naza has been screwing up the brands since day 1.
It is confirmed Naza giving up Kia coz since 6 months ago they stop taking spare part from Kia Korea. Bermaz suppose to take up by Kia distributorship on Sep or Oct but suddenly hang on the deal. Bermaz may not take up Kia or Peugeot if not reach consensus. Insider news
Glad to hear this
Thank God for the good news. At least based on mazda performance under berjaya group it should be okay. Now berjaya group please bring in Seltos GT-Line australia spec cbu from korea and kia soul to Malaysia. I’m waiting for it.
Such a sad news.. For the late Tan Sri SM Nasimuddin family to let the Kia franchise go.
Bijak Naza. Property more untung & less pening.
More like they were too busy preening over which Italian suit & shoes to pick for the day …
Naza oso let go all car APs (Approved Permit)…
So NAZA will go out of the automotive business with a bang.
Goodbye to the great legacy of Tan Sri Nasimuddin.
no wonder new kia cerato never arrive at our land. cannot compete with others c segment sedan.
Isn’t Vincent Tan’s (Bermas) Daughter married to one of the Naza’s brothers, hope not the reason to be frontrunner.