9 December 2020

The second-generation Peugeot 2008 has been spotted testing in Malaysia again, this time by reader Shafiq Rosli in Glenmarie, Selangor. Last month, a similar-looking SUV, also in Elixir Red, was snapped at a petrol station in Gurun, Kedah. Gurun is of course where CKD locally assembled Peugeots are put together.

This test mule show off the new 2008’s prominent triangular surfaces on the profile. This second-gen compact SUV that surfaced in mid-2019 has more conventional and dynamic proportions compared to the original 2008, pairing sharp lines with a big new grille and long LED “fangs” in front, just like the latest 208. Also like the supermini, the 2008’s rear lamps are with a Peugeot-scripted black bridge, with the lion sitting below it.

This unit appears to be a GT-Line car, as it has very obvious twin trapezoidal-shaped exhaust tips. However, Peugeot might be evaluating suspension tune for our (appalling) road conditions, judging by those high-profile tyres. It could be powered by a 1.2 litre PureTech three-cylinder turbo engine.

Since the last spotting of the 2008, much has changed for the French brand in Malaysia. Distributor Naza is no longer in the picture, replaced by Berjaya Auto Alliance, a joint venture between Berjaya Corporation and Bermaz Auto, which hold 51% and 20% stakes respectively. Bermaz, the name synonymous with Mazda in Malaysia, is no longer a Berjaya company after a management buyout in 2016.

The new 2008 is clearly part of Peugeot and Berjaya’s plans. “It is our plan in the near future to introduce our global successes such as the all new Peugeot 2008 in Malaysia. Further to that, we aim to continuously revolutionise the customer experience together with our new partner, and underscore our commitment to our customers through excellent sales and after-sales service. Groupe PSA has made Malaysia its export hub for the region,” said Laurence Noel, Groupe PSA senior VP for South East Asia, in the December 1 new distributor announcement.

It has been reported that the new partnership will offer a “5+5 year warranty” on new Peugeot vehicles. This presumably consists of a five-year factory warranty and either an additional five-year powertrain warranty or a five-year extended warranty underwritten by an insurer, resulting in 10 years of total coverage. Also promised is a quick service turnaround. With these measures in place, Berjaya is targeting annual sales of 4,000 vehicles, up from just 947 units in the first 10 months of 2020.

