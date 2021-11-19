In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 19 November 2021 1:38 pm / 0 comments

The 2022 Honda HR-V has finally received official pricing in Thailand, a few weeks after the third-generation crossover made its debut in the country. The Kingdom is the first ASEAN market to receive the new model, which celebrated its global debut earlier in February this year.

Customers in the country will have access to three trim levels, beginning with the entry-level E that is priced at 979,000 baht (RM125,565), followed by the EL at 1.079 million baht (RM138,391) and the range-topping RS at 1.179 million baht (RM151,216).

Unlike the previous HR-V, the new model is only available with a hybrid powertrain, specifically Honda’s e:HEV system with i-MMD (intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) technology. The setup consists of a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson cycle engine that delivers 105 PS from 6,000 to 6,400 rpm and 127 Nm of torque from 4,500 to 5,000 rpm – the former is 7 PS more than what the City e:HEV offers.

This E20 gasohol-ready, DOHC i-VTEC engine is paired with an e-CVT and works with two electric motors rated at 131 PS and 253 Nm – the former is again more than the City e:HEV, by 22 PS. The e:HEV setup in the HR-V provides a total system output of 215 PS and has a claimed fuel consumption of 25.6 km/l.

To briefly recap how the e:HEV system operates, the engine functions mainly as a generator with the help of an integrated electric motor, which also acts as a starter. A larger second motor drives the front wheels a majority of the time, but at high speeds, the engine can provide direct drive via a lock-up clutch as it’s more efficient than the electric motor in that situation.

Honda Thailand includes 10-year hybrid battery warranty as well as a five-year hybrid system warranty (both unlimited mileage) with every purchase to go along with the standard three-year, 100,000 km vehicle warranty.

In terms of equipment, the base E comes with automatic LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, keyless entry and engine start, automatic air-conditioning, manually-operated front seats a multi-function steering wheel and an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

There’s also an eight-inch Display Audio head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, two USB ports and four speakers, a seven-inch TFT multi-info instrument cluster display, three drive modes (Econ, Normal and Sport) and paddles to control the regenerative braking system.

As for safety and driver assists, the entry-level option gets six airbags, ABS, EBD, Vehicle Stability Assist, Agile Handling Assist, walk away auto lock, all-seat seatbelt reminders, a multi-angle rearview camera, hill start assist and hill descent control.

Impressively, the Honda Sensing suite is also standard on the E, with standard items being Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW), Auto High-Beam (AHB), Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow (ACC with LSF) and Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN).

The next rung up is the EL, which builds upon the E by adding front LED fog lamps, automatic wipers, a hands-free powered tailgate with walk away close function, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear air vents, two more speakers and Honda’s LaneWatch blind spot camera.

Moving on to the top-spec RS, it gets the EL’s features along with more goodies like a panoramic glass roof with clip-on shades, smoked taillights, sequential turn signals, an auto tilt-down function for the side mirrors when reversing, 18-inch alloys, red contrast stitching for the upholstery, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, a wireless phone charger, a tonneau cover, illuminated vanity mirrors as well as two more USB ports and speakers.

The range-topper also gets unique styling touches that we’re seeing for the first time on the latest HR-V, with cues like a studded chrome grille bearing the RS logo, while the lower grille gets horizontal slats with a red accent line that has an “Amp Up” break. There’s also a front lip in gloss black with a chrome accent line above it, with more gloss black applied on the wheel arches, side skirts (with chrome detailing) and rear bumper.

Non-RS variants get matte black side skirts instead, with the E bearing a slatted grille in gloss black and a black front lower apron. The EL gets the E’s grille too, albeit in body colour, while its front bumper has a silver-painted area to create a skid plate-like look.

The HR-V is offered in five colours in Thailand, with Platinum White Pearl, Premium Sunlight White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl being available for all trim levels. Only the RS gets a further two-tone option that pairs Ignite Red Metallic with a black roof.

The crossover can also be specified with Modulo accessories. The “Urban Style” package jazzes the face up with a honeycomb front grille, silver front/rear under spoiler with matching side garnish, chrome fog light garnish, and exhaust pipe finisher (standard car has no visible pipes). Inside, options include front/rear LED illuminated side step garnish as well as rear door sunshades.

Given these specifications, what do you think of the latest Honda HR-V? Honda Malaysia hasn’t indicated if or when the crossover will come to our market, but it will likely take some time because the company is currently focused on the City Hatchback.

