According to a Maybank IB Research investor report, Bermaz Auto (BAuto) has plans to bring in the all-electric Kia EV6 that made its global debut in March this year. The report, which was published prior to the tabling of Budget 2022, stated that the introduction of the EV6 here is dependent on Malaysia’s electric vehicle policy – this was also mentioned earlier in July.

As we found out last Friday, the government proposed that EVs be completely exempt from import duty, excise duty and sales tax. These are certainly strong reasons for BAuto to bring in the EV6, although the company has yet to officially confirm it will do so. To recap briefly, Kia Motors formed a strategic partnership with BAuto in April, with the latter’s subsidiary, Dinamikjaya Motors, now the official distributor of Kia vehicles in Malaysia.

The EV6 is built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and takes the form of a crossover measuring between 4,680-4,695 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,550 mm tall, with a wheelbase that spans 2,900 mm.

Powertrain options include rear- and all-wheel drive setups for both the standard-range 58-kWh and long-range 77.4-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery packs. At the base level, the electric motor used for the 58-kWh/RWD powertrain is rated at 170 PS (167 hp or 125 kW) and 350 Nm of torque. With an extra motor at the front, the 58-kWh/AWD setup has a total system output of 235 PS (232 hp or 173 kW) and 605 Nm.

Stepping up to the 77.4-kWh battery, the RWD model comes with 228 PS (225 hp or 168 kW), 350 Nm and has the longest WLTP-rated range of 510 km, while the AWD version has 325 PS (321 hp or 239 kW) and 605 Nm. The four configurations mentioned are the “normal” options that Kia offers, but there’s also range-topping EV6 GT that uses the same 77.4-kWh/AWD setup, albeit tuned to provide 585 PS (577 hp or 430 kW) and 740 Nm.

The EV6 supports AC charging up to 11 kW via a Type 2 connection, while DC fast charging goes up to 239 kW (175 kW for the standard-range battery) with a CCS2 connection – a 10-80% state of charge is achieved in just 18 minutes at the fastest charging rate.

Price-wise, the EV6 in South Korea starts at 46.3 million won (RM162,816) for the base 58-kWh/RWD model with the Light equipment package, while at the very top, the 77.4-kWh/AWD model in GT-Line guise goes for 56.8 million won (RM199,735).

Looking at the prices in South Korea, we can speculate that the EV6, which is built in South Korea, could start from between RM170k-RM200k (after factoring in shipping and other related costs) should it ever make its way here, and the government’s proposal comes into full effect.

Would such a price range be something you’re comfortable with? For further context, in the United Kingdom, the electric crossover’s price ranges from 40,945 British pounds (RM231,628) to GBP 51,945 (RM293,965), which is certainly a lot more; this is despite all variants sold there being equipped with the long-range battery as standard.

