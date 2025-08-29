BYD Atto 2 Review – best affordable EV in M’sia yet?

In BYD, Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / by Paul Tan / August 29 2025 4:23 pm

The BYD Atto 2 is one of the most interesting propositions for the electric SUV market in Malaysia. Although the list price is officially RM100k, an early bird package, valued at up to RM13,000, brings the effective price down to the RM85,000 range.

The Atto 2 is a compact electric SUV, smaller than the Atto 3. Its exterior design is described as simple and unadventurous, which can be considered a good thing to ensure it has mass appeal. Full LED lighting at the front and a stylish full-width taillight at the rear give it a modern presence.

While it may not turn heads with radical styling, its sensible proportions and neat lines create an impression of a mature and well-thought-out vehicle.

Under the hood is a front-wheel-drive electric motor that produces 177 PS and 290 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds.

The 51 kWh battery pack offers a real-world range of around 370 km. The vehicle supports both AC and DC fast charging. A full charge at home takes just under 8 hours, while a DC fast charge from 30% to 80% takes 28 minutes.

On the interior, the layout is clean, dominated by BYD’s signature 13-inch rotating screen, now with seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

For Malaysia, the BYD Atto 2 is sold with complimentary accessories including a vehicle-to-load (V2L) adapter and a Type 2 to three-pin plug cable. Warranty for the Atto 2 in Malaysia is six years or 150,000 km for the vehicle overall, eight years or 160,000 km for the high-voltage battery, and eight years or 150,000 km for the drive unit.

In the end, the BYD Atto 2 is an excellent “starter EV” and a strong competitor in the Malaysian market. It offers a well-rounded package of speed, comfort, handling, and range for its price, setting a high bar for upcoming competitors. Watch the video review for Hafriz Shah’s full thoughts.

