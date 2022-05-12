Proton launched the 2022 Saga MC2 facelift this morning, the second minor change for the third-generation budget sedan. This is a smaller update than the previous one that debut in August 2019, and it looks pretty much similar to the previous facelift. Still, there’s a new sporty variant, a revised dashboard, and an enhanced kit list.
To sum it up, the 2022 Saga MC2 gets a new logo and grille on the outside, and a rearranged centre console inside. Electronic stability control (ESC), previously exclusive to the Premium, has been brought down to the Standard AT level, leaving just the base Standard MT (the only manual Proton on sale today) without the safety feature.
A big chunk of the new-for-2022 items are reserved for the new Premium S variant. The range-topper gets two-tone “four-spoke-style” 15-inch wheels (single-tone for Premium now), front/side skirts, an all black interior with black headlining, red cockpit accents and stitching, keyless entry/push start and a new infotainment system OS. There’s also an exterior boot release button and auto-fold wing mirrors.
The Saga range now starts from RM34,400 for the Standard MT, and it’s RM38,300 for the Standard AT. The Premium AT is yours for RM41,300, while the Premium S tops out the range at RM44,300. Prices are on-the-road excluding insurance, with sales tax exemption, valid till June 30.
These sticker prices are a fair bit higher than before, by RM2,000 (Standard MT), RM3,000 (Standard AT) and RM2,000 (Premium), respectively. Perodua’s Bezza – the Saga’s segment rival – starts slightly lower than the Saga MT (RM33,456 for the 1.0 G MT) and tops out much higher than the Saga Premium S (RM48,356 for the 1.3 AV AT). Note that the base Bezza is a 1.0L car and the top one has the ASA safety pack.
No change in available colours, which are Snow White, Armoured Silver, Jet Grey, Rosewood Maroon (purple) and Ruby Red. The Standard can be had in all colours except for Ruby Red, the Premium is available in all five colours, while Premium S buyers can only choose from silver, grey and red.
Which variant gets what exactly? As usual, we’ve done the work for you and here’s the spec-by-spec comparison in point form. The equipment list is accompanied by full galleries of Standard, Premium and Premium S grades, plus a walk-around video, so check those out as well. For further reading, read our full launch report.
2022 Proton Saga Standard MT – RM34,400
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.3 litre VVT DOHC engine
- 1,332 cc naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol
- 95 PS at 5,750 rpm, 120 Nm at 4,000 rpm
- Five-speed manual transmission
- Ventilated brake discs (front), drums (rear)
Exterior
- Halogen reflector headlights
- 14-inch steel wheels with 175/65-section tyres
- Power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold
- Wing mirror turn signals
- Bee sting antenna
- Remote trunk release
Interior
- New centre console, new AC control panel
- Urethane steering wheel, tilt adjustable
- LCD multi-info display
- ECO drive assist light
- Power windows
- Black fabric seats with manual adjustment
- Folding rear bench
- Manual air-con with N95 cabin filter
- Radio with Bluetooth connectivity
- Two speakers
- One front USB port
- One 12V power socket
Safety
- Dual airbags
- ABS with EBD and brake assist
- Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors
- Rear parking sensors
2022 Proton Saga Standard AT – RM38,300
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Four-speed automatic transmission
Exterior
- 14-inch alloy wheels with 175/65-section tyres
Interior
- Two rear USB ports
Safety
- Electronic stability control
- Traction control
- Hill hold assist
2022 Proton Saga Premium – RM41,300
Adds on:
Exterior
- LED daytime running lights
- 15-inch alloy wheels with 185/55-section tyres
- Black B-pillar trim
- Black-painted wing mirror caps
- Body-colour door handles
Interior
- Multifunction urethane steering wheel
- Fabric seat upholstery with quilted pattern
- 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android phone connectivity
- Four speakers
- Boot lamp
Safety
- Front parking sensors
- Reverse camera
2022 Proton Saga Premium S – RM44,300
Adds on:
Exterior
- 15-inch two-tone alloy wheels with 185/55-section tyres
- Front bumper skirts
- Side skirts
- Red ‘Ethereal Bow’ strip on grille
- Black rear number plate garnish
- Auto-fold wing mirrors
- Keyless entry with boot release button
Interior
- Leatherette steering wheel with red stitching
- Leatherette-fabric seats
- Push start button
- Driver’s side auto down power window
- Red meter rings, AC vent borders, steering/AC button trim
- Black headlining and pillars
- New 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android/iOS phone connectivity
GALLERY: 2022 Proton Saga Premium S
GALLERY: 2022 Proton Saga Premium
GALLERY: 2022 Proton Saga Standard AT