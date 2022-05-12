In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 12 May 2022 12:43 pm / 0 comments

Proton launched the 2022 Saga MC2 facelift this morning, the second minor change for the third-generation budget sedan. This is a smaller update than the previous one that debut in August 2019, and it looks pretty much similar to the previous facelift. Still, there’s a new sporty variant, a revised dashboard, and an enhanced kit list.

To sum it up, the 2022 Saga MC2 gets a new logo and grille on the outside, and a rearranged centre console inside. Electronic stability control (ESC), previously exclusive to the Premium, has been brought down to the Standard AT level, leaving just the base Standard MT (the only manual Proton on sale today) without the safety feature.

A big chunk of the new-for-2022 items are reserved for the new Premium S variant. The range-topper gets two-tone “four-spoke-style” 15-inch wheels (single-tone for Premium now), front/side skirts, an all black interior with black headlining, red cockpit accents and stitching, keyless entry/push start and a new infotainment system OS. There’s also an exterior boot release button and auto-fold wing mirrors.

The Saga range now starts from RM34,400 for the Standard MT, and it’s RM38,300 for the Standard AT. The Premium AT is yours for RM41,300, while the Premium S tops out the range at RM44,300. Prices are on-the-road excluding insurance, with sales tax exemption, valid till June 30.

These sticker prices are a fair bit higher than before, by RM2,000 (Standard MT), RM3,000 (Standard AT) and RM2,000 (Premium), respectively. Perodua’s Bezza – the Saga’s segment rival – starts slightly lower than the Saga MT (RM33,456 for the 1.0 G MT) and tops out much higher than the Saga Premium S (RM48,356 for the 1.3 AV AT). Note that the base Bezza is a 1.0L car and the top one has the ASA safety pack.

No change in available colours, which are Snow White, Armoured Silver, Jet Grey, Rosewood Maroon (purple) and Ruby Red. The Standard can be had in all colours except for Ruby Red, the Premium is available in all five colours, while Premium S buyers can only choose from silver, grey and red.

Which variant gets what exactly? As usual, we’ve done the work for you and here’s the spec-by-spec comparison in point form. The equipment list is accompanied by full galleries of Standard, Premium and Premium S grades, plus a walk-around video, so check those out as well. For further reading, read our full launch report.

2022 Proton Saga Standard MT – RM34,400

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.3 litre VVT DOHC engine

1,332 cc naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol

95 PS at 5,750 rpm, 120 Nm at 4,000 rpm

Five-speed manual transmission

Ventilated brake discs (front), drums (rear)

Exterior

Halogen reflector headlights

14-inch steel wheels with 175/65-section tyres

Power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold

Wing mirror turn signals

Bee sting antenna

Remote trunk release

Interior

New centre console, new AC control panel

Urethane steering wheel, tilt adjustable

LCD multi-info display

ECO drive assist light

Power windows

Black fabric seats with manual adjustment

Folding rear bench

Manual air-con with N95 cabin filter

Radio with Bluetooth connectivity

Two speakers

One front USB port

One 12V power socket

Safety

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors

Rear parking sensors

2022 Proton Saga Standard AT – RM38,300

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Four-speed automatic transmission

Exterior

14-inch alloy wheels with 175/65-section tyres

Interior

Two rear USB ports

Safety

Electronic stability control

Traction control

Hill hold assist

2022 Proton Saga Premium – RM41,300

Adds on:

Exterior

LED daytime running lights

15-inch alloy wheels with 185/55-section tyres

Black B-pillar trim

Black-painted wing mirror caps

Body-colour door handles

Interior

Multifunction urethane steering wheel

Fabric seat upholstery with quilted pattern

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android phone connectivity

Four speakers

Boot lamp

Safety

Front parking sensors

Reverse camera

2022 Proton Saga Premium S – RM44,300

Adds on:

Exterior

15-inch two-tone alloy wheels with 185/55-section tyres

Front bumper skirts

Side skirts

Red ‘Ethereal Bow’ strip on grille

Black rear number plate garnish

Auto-fold wing mirrors

Keyless entry with boot release button

Interior

Leatherette steering wheel with red stitching

Leatherette-fabric seats

Push start button

Driver’s side auto down power window

Red meter rings, AC vent borders, steering/AC button trim

Black headlining and pillars

New 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android/iOS phone connectivity

GALLERY: 2022 Proton Saga Premium S

GALLERY: 2022 Proton Saga Premium

GALLERY: 2022 Proton Saga Standard AT