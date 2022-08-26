In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 26 August 2022 10:26 am / 6 comments

Proton has added a new Standard Lite AT variant to the Saga MC2 facelift line-up, which joins the initial four (Standard MT, Standard AT, Premium AT and Premium S AT) that were launched back in May this year.

Priced at RM38,300 on-the-road without insurance, the fifth variant gets most of the Standard AT’s equipment, although it does lose out on some features and is RM500 cheaper by comparison. A five-year/150,000-km warranty and three times free labour service accompanies each purchase.

Like other Saga variants, the Standard Lite AT uses the familiar 1.3 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine with 95 PS at 5,750 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. This drives the front wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission.

2022 Proton Saga MC2 facelift spec sheet; click to enlarge

Standard kit includes halogen headlamps, 14-inch alloy wheels (with 175/65 profile tyres), manual-folding electric side mirrors, a boot lid spoiler, a urethane steering wheel, a multi-info instrument cluster display, ECO Drive Assist, fabric upholstery, two rear USB charging ports, manual air-conditioning (with N95 cabin filter) and a regular head unit (with Bluetooth and two speakers).

These items are the same as what you get with the Standard AT, as are the two airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS, EBD, brake assist and two rear parking sensors. However, the Standard Lite AT misses out on ESC, traction control and hill hold assist.

As such, the Standard Lite AT does overlap (in terms of kit) with the base Standard MT that retails at RM34,800, although the latter only comes with 14-inch steelies and doesn’t get rear USB ports and an automatic transmission.

GALLERY: 2022 Proton Saga Standard AT