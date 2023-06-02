In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 2 June 2023 4:39 pm / 1 comment

We’ve been informed that Proton has changed suppliers for the four-speed automatic transmission used in the Proton Saga MC2 from Hyundai to Aisin. This running change wasn’t formally announced by the carmaker and sees no change in terms of equipment or pricing.

No reason was given for the change, but as we understand, it’s simply a change of suppliers for a given part, and not one made due to any reliability or performance concerns. As such, the Saga with the new Aisin 4AT should behave very similarly to the older one sourced from Hyundai, which was introduced when the Saga was facelifted back in 2019 and carried over with the MC2 update last year.

The changeover was carried out in May 2023, so new units of the Proton Saga delivered from now on should come with the Aisin gearbox.

The Saga MC2 comes in four variants priced between RM34,800 and RM44,800, all powered by a 1.3 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with 95 PS and 120 Nm of torque.

While some may assume this is the same 4AT used by older Perodua models (Aisin is owned by Toyota, hence the connection to P2 and Daihatsu), it’s actually not. Perodua’s 4AT was produced by Akashi Kikai (as is the current D-CVT), which is a different transmission manufacturer.