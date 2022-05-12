In Cars, Proton, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Danny Tan / 12 May 2022 4:27 pm / 0 comments

You’ve read about the 2022 Proton Saga MC2 facelift and compared the specs of its four variants, now let’s join us on a video walk-around of the third-generation Saga’s second minor change.

This year’s update for the Saga may be a smaller one than the previous change that happened in August 2019, but there’s still a new sporty variant, a revised dashboard and an enhanced kit list to help the budget A-segment sedan remain competitive.

In a nutshell, the 2022 Saga MC2 gets a new logo and grille on the outside, and a rearranged centre console inside that should improve daily use. Electronic stability control (ESC), previously exclusive to the Premium, has been brought down to the Standard AT level, leaving just the base Standard MT (the only manual Proton on sale today) without the safety feature.

A big chunk of the new-for-2022 items are reserved for the new Premium S variant. The range-topper gets two-tone “four-spoke” shuriken-style 15-inch alloys (Premium downgraded to single-tone), front bumper/side skirts, an all-black interior, red accents and stitching, keyless entry/push start and a new infotainment system OS. There’s also an exterior boot release button and auto-fold wing mirrors.

The Saga range now starts from RM34,400 for the Standard MT, and it’s RM38,300 for the Standard AT. The Premium is yours for RM41,300, while the Premium S tops out the range at RM44,300. Prices are on-the-road excluding insurance, with sales tax exemption, valid till June 30.

These Saga prices are a fair bit higher than before, by RM2,000 (Standard MT), RM3,000 (Standard AT) and RM2,000 (Premium), respectively. Segment rival Perodua Bezza starts slightly lower than the Saga MT (RM33,456 for the 1.0 G MT) and tops out much higher than the Saga Premium S (RM48,356 for the 1.3 AV AT). However, the base Bezza is a 1.0L car and the top one has the ASA safety pack.

After joining the walk-around video tour above, follow up with our full launch report and spec-by-spec comparison. What do you think of the 2022 Saga?

GALLERY: 2022 Proton Saga Premium S

GALLERY: 2022 Proton Saga Premium

GALLERY: 2022 Proton Saga Standard AT

GALLERY: 2022 Proton Saga official images