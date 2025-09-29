Proton Saga production ends in Shah Alam after 40 years – new MC3 to be produced in Tanjong Malim

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Gerard Lye / September 29 2025 9:58 am

The Proton Saga is the company’s longest-running and best-selling nameplate since it was launched way back on July 9, 1985. Spanning three generations, the Saga has always been produced in Shah Alam, but it looks like this has now come to an end.

Postings by various Proton staff and dealers on social media reveal that production of current, third-generation Saga MC2 has ended at Proton’s Shah Alam plant, with the final unit with chassis #454321 rolling off the line on September 26, 2025.

This has been expected for a while, as the company said last July that it intends to shift Saga production to Tanjong Malim by 2026. This was mentioned in an announcement where Proton said it is investing RM253 million to set up two new stamping lines to increase its parts stamping volume.

Consolidating production to a single location has been in Proton’s plans since the agreement between DRB-Hicom and Zhejiang Geely was signed in 2017. At the time, the company said it would fully relocate its Shah Alam operations to Tanjong Malim within the next five years, although it is understandable that the global pandemic in 2020 has affected this timeline.

The end of Saga production in Shah Alam comes several days after it was revealed the production of the Iriz ended at the company’s Tanjong Malim on September 9, 2025. Unlike the hatchback, the Saga will still have a future when production of the MC3 starts in Tanjong Malim.

At this point, it remains to be seen what will happen to Proton’s Shah Alam plant which is no longer responsible for producing any Proton vehicle. The Saga was previously accompanied by the Exora, which saw its production run in Shah Alam come to an end in October 2023.

AD: Drive the Proton model of your dreams. Submit your details and Proton PJ will get in touch with you.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.