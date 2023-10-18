Proton Exora production ends: 14 years, 196,583 units

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Hafriz Shah / October 18 2023 10:41 pm

The time has come: production of the Proton Exora has come to an end today, as revealed by a photo coming out of the national carmaker’s Medium Volume Factory (MVF) bearing the words 14 years, Last MPV Exora, #196583, 18/10/23 and TQ Proton. What a run for the country’s first homegrown MPV (the Juara and Perodua Rusa were rebadged vans).

Developed under the codename P6-20A and named via a public competition (not without its own controversy, no less), the Exora was first launched way back in April 2009. So yes, it has been a long 14 years for the MPV, and it’s now finally being retired after a production run of 196,583 units. That’s more than enough to take Malaysia’s C-segment MPV sales crown year after year after year.

The Exora has gone through countless updates and alterations through its lifetime. Its cheapest-ever form was the RM56,888 Standard MT from 2015, while it topped out at RM88,998 for the six-seater Exora Prime in 2011 (now this one had captain seats 12 years before the X90!). Currently wearing its third different set of Proton logos, the 2023 Exora is priced between RM62,800 and RM69,800.

2009 Proton Exora on left, 2023 Proton Exora on right.

Initially launched with a rather weak naturally-aspirated CamPro CPS engine for its considerable weight, the Exora became the very first Proton to feature a turbocharged engine with the CamPro Charged Fuel Efficiency (CFE) introduced in the Exora Bold in 2011. Speaking of, the CFE also saw its long production run come to an end just last week.

Customers endured a love/hate relationship with the turbocharged engine, especially with its thirst for fuel and seemingly never-ending oil cooler hose (OCH) issues. The latter was officially recalled in 2016, though its problems persisted through multiple revisions even as recently as 2022.

On a happier note, the Exora was awarded a four-star Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) crash safety rating in 2013. Widely regarded as a far more stringent test than the local ASEAN NCAP, the result was certainly impressive for its time.

2010 Proton Lekiu SUV Concept on left, 2015 Proton Pick-up Concept on right.

The Exora also spawned Proton’s Range Extender Electric prototype in 2010, while its platform was used to underpin 2010’s Lekiu SUV Concept and the Pick-up Concept in 2015. The year 2019 even saw an autonomous-driving Exora being showcased in Putrajaya. Now, the MPV is truly living up to its multi-purpose moniker, being used as a mobile EV charging van by Gentari.

Clearly, through many ups and downs, the Proton Exora has had a long and fruitful life. Take a bow, Exora, and enjoy retirement – you definitely deserve some rest.

