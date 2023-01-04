In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 4 January 2023 3:46 pm / 3 comments

In addition to announcing its sales tally for 2022, Proton also revealed that three of its models were segment leaders last year, adding that five out of the six models in the current line-up saw an increase in deliveries compared to 2021.

In December 2022, the X50 continued to be Malaysia’s best-selling SUV with 3,764 deliveries, which contributed to a new annual sales record of 40,681 units. This represents a 41.4% year-on-year increase for the model and ensured the X50 reigned over the B-segment SUV space.

Meanwhile, the X70 retained its positioned as the best-selling C-segment SUV for a fourth consecutive year with total sales amounting to 18,533 units, of which 1,787 units were sold last month. According to Proton, sales of the X70 increased by 13.1% compared to 2021.

The third segment leader to wear a Proton badge was the Exora in the C-segment MPV market. With 4,275 units sold in 2022, the MPV, which received minor updates last August, saw sales grow by 5.9% compared to the previous year.

Other models that saw deliveries increase year-on-year include the Saga, which climbed 31.1% to 55,878 units (5,913 units were delivered in December 2022). The carmaker said this was good for second place in the A-segment sedan market, despite the Saga being the model most affected by the disastrous floods that occurred at the tail end of 2021 that disrupted deliveries heavily – only 76 units were delivered in January 2022.

The Persona also saw an increase in sales, albeit marginally by just 1.3% with a total of 16,357 units sold (2,322 units were delivered in December 2022), with the company citing chip supply issues affecting production.

As for the Iriz, it continued to be plagued by production supply issues and suffered a sales decline of 14.9% in 2022 to 5,708 units (526 units were delivered in December 2022), which is 1,000 units less than the 6,708 units reported in 2021.