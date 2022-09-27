In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 27 September 2022 5:26 pm / 4 comments

Just three months on from its debut, the 2022 Proton X70 MC (minor change) has received a selection of updates as a running change; chief among these is the introduction of a new head unit. This means a hardware change, therefore existing, older units running GKUI will not be upgradeable to the newer Atlas operating system.

Being a running change, the revision to the infotainment of the 2022 X70 MC has already been included in the latest batch of production for the C-segment SUV. Along with the hardware and software changes, the latest ensemble will also get the Spotify music app from the A Store in the near future.

Given that the running change for infotainment equipment is fairly involved, this looks like an update that should have been timed to coincide with the arrival of the X70’s MC update in June; it’s a wonder that it wasn’t.

Further afield, the running change to the 2022 X70 MC also brings a frameless rear view mirror, albeit exclusive to the Premium (1.5L and 1.8L variants) of the SUV.

Revisions on this running change include the new infotainment head unit and the frameless rear-view mirror on the Premium variants – click to enlarge

Powertrain specification, specifically the inclusion of the 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine is the biggest revision in the transition to its minor change, which essentially is a carryover unit from the B-segment X50.

In the X70, this engine produces 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm, or 7 PS and 45 Nm down on that of the X50. Meanwhile, buyers opting for the 1.8 litre version will get same outputs as it as offered before, with 184 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm. Both versions get a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

The 2022 Proton X70 MC starts from RM98,800 for the 1.5 Standard, rising to RM110,800 for the 1.5 Executive variant. Next up is the Executive AWD at RM116,800, before the 1.5 litre range is capped by the 1.5 Premium, at RM123,800. Topping the lot is the sole 1.8 litre variant, the 1.8 Premium, at RM128,800.

2022 Proton X70 MC, September 2022 running change