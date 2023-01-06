In Cars, Proton, Video Reviews, Videos / By Gerard Lye / 6 January 2023 12:53 pm / 2 comments

The Proton X70 MC was launched in June last year, with the biggest change to the popular SUV being the adoption of a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine to replace the previous 1.8 litre turbo four-pot.

The direct-injected TGDi mill powers four out of five available variants, but if you still want the larger-capacity motor, it can be found on the most expensive version of the X70 MC, the 1.8 Premium.

With 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque on tap, the 1.5 litre TGDi engine makes 7 PS and 45 PS less than the 1.8 litre powerplant. However, peak torque arrives sooner with the downsized engine at 1,500 rpm compared to 1.750 rpm with the 1.8 litre unit, which is also 43 kg heavier.

A seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission – introduced on the locally-assembled (CKD) model back in 2020 – is standard across the range and you can get all-wheel drive on the 1.5 Executive as an alternative to the default front-wheel drive.

In this video review, Hafriz Shah, who himself owns a 2018 X70 that is over four years old now, gives his verdict on the improvements made on the X70 MC and whether it is a good buy compared to close rivals such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5.