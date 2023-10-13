Brand new Proton X70 catches fire – official statement

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Hafriz Shah / October 13 2023 9:49 pm

Proton has issued a statement on the recent video of a brand new Proton X70 spewing smoke out of its engine bay at Puspakom Alor Gajah. Describing it as a “thermal incident,” Proton has taken immediate action (like it did with the previous X90 clip that went viral) and the vehicle is now in its possession.

“Proton engineers have started the investigation process while working closely with the relevant authorities. An update will be issued once all the information has been obtained. Meanwhile, we would like to reassure all customers that Proton vehicles are developed to meet the highest standards with each unit undergoing stringent quality and safety inspections prior to being delivered,” the statement reads.

That’s all there is to know now, so we’ll have to wait and see how the story progresses. At the very least, it’s good to know how proactive and diligent Proton is in handling this situation, and how it’s keeping the public in the loop. Not many would.

