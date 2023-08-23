Proton X90 catching fire video – 48V mild-hybrid battery not the cause, Proton investigating the incident

In Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 23 August 2023 4:58 pm / 0 comments

In response to a video of a Proton X90 that caught fire that has been circulating on social media, Proton as issued a statement on the matter.

“We are fully aware of the incident, and the vehicle is currently under our possession. Our team is conducting a diligent investigation and will work closely with the relevant authorities to determine the cause of the incident,” the carmaker said in its statement.

Proton also clarified that there was no explosion caused by the vehicle’s onboard mild-hybrid (48-volt) battery, and the carmaker has emphasised that investigations are ongoing, and has requested that the public refrain from engaging in speculative discussions.

Launched in May this year, the Proton X90 features a 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged GDI engine, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and priced from RM123,800 to RM152,800, with the choice of six- or seven-seat layouts offered.

