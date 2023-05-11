In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 11 May 2023 1:17 pm / 0 comments

The Proton X90 was officially launched by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Sunday, and its arrival marks the national automaker’s first foray into the D-segment SUV market.

The X90 – which is based on the Geely Haoyue (also known as the Okavango in select markets) – goes on sale here in four variant forms, with two seating configurations available.

Three of these, the Standard (RM123,800), Executive (RM130,800) and Premium (RM144,800) are seven-seaters, featuring a 2-3-2 seat configuration with a bench middle-row, while the fourth, called the Flagship (RM152,800), is a six-seat version with a 2-2-2 layout, the novelty being the second-row captain seats.

All the X90 variants are powered by a 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged GDI engine as found on the X50 Flagship and newer X70 models, but the addition of a belt-starter generator (BSG) 48V mild-hybrid system bumps up output to 190 PS and 300 Nm, 13 PS and 45 Nm more than the 177 PS and 255 Nm on the 1.5 TGDI without the BSG. The engine is paired with the automaker’s familiar seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

In terms of specifications and equipment, you can find out which variant gets what in our usual spec-by-spec comparison listed below, but here’s a quick recap. Standard fit items on the base variant includes full LED headlamps with sequential turn signals, fabric seats, a reverse camera and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The X90 also comes with a 12.3-inch LCD infotainment system touchscreen with 1920 x 720 pixel display resolution, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage as well as dual-zone air-conditioning and independent rear AC, with all rows on the SUV getting air vents. No shortage of charging points for mobile devices, with seven USB connections in all and, on higher-end variants, wireless charging.

Click to enlarge.

The Executive variant adds on front ventilated seats, with the driver’s side being a six-way powered adjustable unit. Also going on is leatherette upholstery, 10-inch full digital instrument display, an intelligent powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera with 3D display and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The next step up is the Premium, which bumps up the wheel size to 19-inch and adds on Nappa leather upholstery, ambient lighting, powered adjustable front passenger seat and increases the number of items in the ADAS count, with AEB, LDW and adaptive cruise control with stop & go in the mix.

Aside from being the only model to offer the 2-2-2 six-seat layout, the Flagship adds on a large panoramic sunroof and a front passenger ‘Boss’ switch, which allows the seat to be moved forward to provide more in the way of legroom for the second row occupant seated behind it. The second-row captain seats are also ventilated.

We’ve tried out the X90 – read our first drive report here.

Proton X90 Specs Comparison

Proton X90 1.5 TGDi BSG Standard – RM123,800

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5L TGDi turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 48V Electric Motor Synergy system

177 PS at 5,500 rpm, 255 Nm at 1,500 to 4,000 rpm

14 PS and 52 Nm from electric motor

Seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with manual mode

60 litre fuel tank

Electric power steering (EPS)

5.9-metre turning radius

Electronic parking brake

Ventilated disc (front), solid disc (rear) brakes

4,830 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,764 mm tall, 2,805 mm wheelbase

1,730 kg kerb weight

Exterior

LED headlights

LED daytime running lights

Front sequential turn signal indicators

LED front fog lamps

18-inch alloys with 225/55 profile tyres

Interior

Fabric seats

Manual adjustment front seats

Three-mode steering wheel mode selection (Normal, Comfort and Sport)

Leather steering wheel

Intelligent entry with push-start ignition

Remote engine start

Proximity door unlock, walk-away auto lock

Drive mode selection (Eco, Comfort and Sport)

Cruise control with speed limiter

Power windows, auto up/down for all

Dual-zone auto air-conditioning with N95 cabin air filter

Rear air-conditioning with second/third row air vents

60:40 split fold second row seats

50:50 split fold third row seats

Front welcome lamps

Analogue meter instrument panel

12.3-inch touchscreen central infotainment display, 1920 x 720 pixel resolution

ACO Tech ATLAS OS, 4G and WiFi connectivity, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage

Six-speaker audio system

Seven USB port connections (three Type A front, one Type A/one Type C second row, two Type A third row)

Safety

Six airbags (front, side and curtain)

ABS, EBD, ESC, traction control, brake assist, hill-hold assist, hill descent control

Auto brake hold

Reverse camera

Front parking sensors (two)

Rear parking sensors (four)

Rear collision warning (RCW)

Lane change assist (LCA)

Rear cross-traffic alert (RTCA)

Door opening warning

Immobiliser and anti-theft alarm

Five-star ASEAN NCAP rating

Proton X90 1.5 TGDi BSG Executive – RM130,800

Adds on:

Exterior

Auto headlamps

Follow me home lamps

Auto rain sensing front wipers

Powered tailgate

Interior

Leatherette upholstery

10-inch full LCD digital instrument panel

Six-way powered driver seat

Front ventilated seats

Safety

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

360-degree camera with 3D display

Proton X90 1.5 TGDi BSG Premium – RM144,800

Adds on

Exterior

Proximity auto open powered tailgate

Interior

Nappa leather steering wheel

Nappa leather upholstery

Auto dimming rear-view mirror

Four-way powered front passenger seat

Two-way lumbar adjustment for powered driver seat

Wireless charger for mobile devices

Ambient lighting

Security tint

Safety

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Forward collision warning

Adaptive cruise control with stop & go

Intelligent cruise control

Lane departure warning

Lane departure prevention

Lane centering control

Emergency lane keep assist

Traffic sign information

Front parking sensors (four)

Proton X90 1.5 TGDi BSG Flagship – RM152,800

Interior

Second-row captain seats

Second-row ventilated seats

‘Boss switch’ for front passenger seat

Panoramic sunroof

Safety

Digital video recorder

GALLERY: 2023 Proton X90 Flagship

GALLERY: 2023 Proton X90 Premium

GALLERY: 2023 Proton X90 Executive

GALLERY: 2023 Proton X90 Standard

GALLERY: 2023 Proton X90 colour variants

GALLERY: 2023 Proton X90 official images