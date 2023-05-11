The Proton X90 was officially launched by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Sunday, and its arrival marks the national automaker’s first foray into the D-segment SUV market.
The X90 – which is based on the Geely Haoyue (also known as the Okavango in select markets) – goes on sale here in four variant forms, with two seating configurations available.
Three of these, the Standard (RM123,800), Executive (RM130,800) and Premium (RM144,800) are seven-seaters, featuring a 2-3-2 seat configuration with a bench middle-row, while the fourth, called the Flagship (RM152,800), is a six-seat version with a 2-2-2 layout, the novelty being the second-row captain seats.
All the X90 variants are powered by a 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged GDI engine as found on the X50 Flagship and newer X70 models, but the addition of a belt-starter generator (BSG) 48V mild-hybrid system bumps up output to 190 PS and 300 Nm, 13 PS and 45 Nm more than the 177 PS and 255 Nm on the 1.5 TGDI without the BSG. The engine is paired with the automaker’s familiar seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.
In terms of specifications and equipment, you can find out which variant gets what in our usual spec-by-spec comparison listed below, but here’s a quick recap. Standard fit items on the base variant includes full LED headlamps with sequential turn signals, fabric seats, a reverse camera and 18-inch alloy wheels.
The X90 also comes with a 12.3-inch LCD infotainment system touchscreen with 1920 x 720 pixel display resolution, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage as well as dual-zone air-conditioning and independent rear AC, with all rows on the SUV getting air vents. No shortage of charging points for mobile devices, with seven USB connections in all and, on higher-end variants, wireless charging.
The Executive variant adds on front ventilated seats, with the driver’s side being a six-way powered adjustable unit. Also going on is leatherette upholstery, 10-inch full digital instrument display, an intelligent powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera with 3D display and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
The next step up is the Premium, which bumps up the wheel size to 19-inch and adds on Nappa leather upholstery, ambient lighting, powered adjustable front passenger seat and increases the number of items in the ADAS count, with AEB, LDW and adaptive cruise control with stop & go in the mix.
Aside from being the only model to offer the 2-2-2 six-seat layout, the Flagship adds on a large panoramic sunroof and a front passenger ‘Boss’ switch, which allows the seat to be moved forward to provide more in the way of legroom for the second row occupant seated behind it. The second-row captain seats are also ventilated.
We’ve tried out the X90 – read our first drive report here.
Proton X90 Specs Comparison
Proton X90 1.5 TGDi BSG Standard – RM123,800
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5L TGDi turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 48V Electric Motor Synergy system
- 177 PS at 5,500 rpm, 255 Nm at 1,500 to 4,000 rpm
- 14 PS and 52 Nm from electric motor
- Seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with manual mode
- 60 litre fuel tank
- Electric power steering (EPS)
- 5.9-metre turning radius
- Electronic parking brake
- Ventilated disc (front), solid disc (rear) brakes
- 4,830 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,764 mm tall, 2,805 mm wheelbase
- 1,730 kg kerb weight
Exterior
- LED headlights
- LED daytime running lights
- Front sequential turn signal indicators
- LED front fog lamps
- 18-inch alloys with 225/55 profile tyres
Interior
- Fabric seats
- Manual adjustment front seats
- Three-mode steering wheel mode selection (Normal, Comfort and Sport)
- Leather steering wheel
- Intelligent entry with push-start ignition
- Remote engine start
- Proximity door unlock, walk-away auto lock
- Drive mode selection (Eco, Comfort and Sport)
- Cruise control with speed limiter
- Power windows, auto up/down for all
- Dual-zone auto air-conditioning with N95 cabin air filter
- Rear air-conditioning with second/third row air vents
- 60:40 split fold second row seats
- 50:50 split fold third row seats
- Front welcome lamps
- Analogue meter instrument panel
- 12.3-inch touchscreen central infotainment display, 1920 x 720 pixel resolution
- ACO Tech ATLAS OS, 4G and WiFi connectivity, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage
- Six-speaker audio system
- Seven USB port connections (three Type A front, one Type A/one Type C second row, two Type A third row)
Safety
- Six airbags (front, side and curtain)
- ABS, EBD, ESC, traction control, brake assist, hill-hold assist, hill descent control
- Auto brake hold
- Reverse camera
- Front parking sensors (two)
- Rear parking sensors (four)
- Rear collision warning (RCW)
- Lane change assist (LCA)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (RTCA)
- Door opening warning
- Immobiliser and anti-theft alarm
- Five-star ASEAN NCAP rating
Proton X90 1.5 TGDi BSG Executive – RM130,800
Adds on:
Exterior
- Auto headlamps
- Follow me home lamps
- Auto rain sensing front wipers
- Powered tailgate
Interior
- Leatherette upholstery
- 10-inch full LCD digital instrument panel
- Six-way powered driver seat
- Front ventilated seats
Safety
- Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- 360-degree camera with 3D display
Proton X90 1.5 TGDi BSG Premium – RM144,800
Adds on
Exterior
- Proximity auto open powered tailgate
Interior
- Nappa leather steering wheel
- Nappa leather upholstery
- Auto dimming rear-view mirror
- Four-way powered front passenger seat
- Two-way lumbar adjustment for powered driver seat
- Wireless charger for mobile devices
- Ambient lighting
- Security tint
Safety
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
- Forward collision warning
- Adaptive cruise control with stop & go
- Intelligent cruise control
- Lane departure warning
- Lane departure prevention
- Lane centering control
- Emergency lane keep assist
- Traffic sign information
- Front parking sensors (four)
Proton X90 1.5 TGDi BSG Flagship – RM152,800
Interior
- Second-row captain seats
- Second-row ventilated seats
- ‘Boss switch’ for front passenger seat
- Panoramic sunroof
Safety
- Digital video recorder
