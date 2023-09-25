2023 Proton X90 Malaysian review – we take a full, detailed look at the brand’s mild-hybrid flagship SUV

Posted in Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / By Anthony Lim / September 25 2023 8:41 pm

The Proton X90, which made its debut in May, is the largest model in the national automaker’s X series SUV line-up, sitting on top of the X70 and X50. With a choice of six- and seven-seat interior layouts, it’s the prime people mover of the range.

The X90, which is based on the Geely Haoyue, is available in four variant forms, these being the Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship, priced from RM123,800 to RM152,800, on-the-road without insurance.

The first three are seven-seat versions, featuring a 2-3-2 seven-seat configuration with a bench middle-row, while the Flagship is the sole six-seat variant, the seating layout having a pair of second-row captain seats similar to the Exora Prime.

All four variants are powered by a 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged GDI engine that is similar to that on the X50 Flagship as well as newer X70 models, but the inclusion of a 48V mild-hybrid BSG system bumps output to 190 PS and 300 Nm, which is 13 PS and 45 Nm more than the 177 PS and 255 Nm on the 1.5 TGDI without the BSG.

Standard equipment across the model range includes a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, dual-zone air-conditioning as well as roof-mounted second/third row rear AC, remote engine start and proximity door unlock with walk-away auto lock.

Also fitted as standard are six airbags, ESC, traction control, a reverse camera and front/rear parking sensors as well as rear collision warning (RCW), lane change assist (LCA) and rear cross-traffic alert (RTCA) in terms of safety and driver assistance kit.

Move up to the Executive and you’ll find items such as a powered tailgate, leatherette upholstery and a 10-inch full LCD digital instrument panel, among other things, while going the Premium route introduces Nappa leather for the steering wheel and upholstery, wireless charging and additional driving assistance features such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), fowward collision warning and aaptive cruise control with stop & go. Aside from its seating configuration, the Flagship adds on a panoramic sunroof.

We’ve previously explored the X90 through a walk-around video, but here then are the findings of what it’s like out on-the-road, presented through Hafriz Shah’s full in-depth review of the SUV, covering everything that’s good and the not-so good about the brand’s flagship SUV. It’s a long watch, the video, but it covers all the bases and everything you want to know about the car, and then some.

