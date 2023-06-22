Proton X90 vs Toyota Innova Zenix – which three-row 7-seater crossover SUV should you buy in 2023?

There will be many small families who will be cross-shopping between the Proton X90 and the Toyota Innova Zenix as the family transport of their choice, as this SUV bodystyle is in trend these days, more so than box on wheels style MPVs that maximise space like the Nissan Serena.
We think these two products will go head to head in Malaysia so we decided to come up with a brief guide comparing what the Proton X90 and 2023 Toyota Innova have to offer.
What type of vehicle is the Proton X90 and Toyota Innova Zenix?
Both the Proton X90 and the Toyota Innova Zenix are front wheel drive vehicles with SUV-style bodies, with three rows that can sit between 6 to 8 passengers.
How does the Proton X90 and Innova Zenix compare in size?
As you can see from the table above, the X90 is slightly larger than the Innova Zenix. It is longer and wider, but just slightly shorter in terms of height, despite having slightly higher ground clearance. The Innova does have a longer wheelbase.
How do the seats compare between the two cars?
Proton X90 – either 6 or 7 seats
The Proton X90 features either six or seven seats over three rows in a 2-3-2 or 2-2-2 configuration.
Accessing the third row is through tilting and then sliding the second row seat back forward, which can be done in a single motion.
The flagship version is the 2-2-2 six-seater, with a space between the two captain seat. Being the top spec version, it will include a panoramic sunroof which the 7-seater will not have.
The Proton X90 has a third row that can fit two, with head rests. It is large enough to fit an adult, as you can see from the photo.
Toyota Innova Zenix – either 7 or 8 seats
As for the Toyota Innova Zenix, just like the X90, there are two different types of interiors that you can have. If you buy the 2.0 V model, you get a 8-seater in a 2-3-3 configuration.
If you buy the 2.0 HEV hybrid model, you get a 7-seater with a 2-2-3 configuration where the second row bench is replaced with captain seats. Although the Indonesian version gets ottoman legrests for the captain seats, the Malaysian spec Innova Zenix’s captain seats lack the ottoman legrests.
The three seater bench version of the Innova Zenix’s second row is configured with a 60:40 split, backrest and slide adjustable in two sections with the middle seatback also having a fold-down center armrest if you don’t need to use the middle seat.
The Toyota Innova Zenix’s third row bench has a 50:50 split, but can be used as a three seater. The person sitting in the middle will be sitting in between the two halves of the bench, but the person will have a headrest. The seatbelt for this third seat comes from the roof. It looks a little tight to fit three in the third row, so perhaps its best to treat the third row bench as a two seater, and only use three seats in emergencies.
How about luggage space?
The Toyota Innova Zenix has a boot space of 239 litres with all three rows of seats up. If you fold down the third row, this increases to a massive 690 litres, up to the window line. As compared to the previous Innova, the Innova Zenix’s third row now folds flat into the floor; previously, they were flipped up to the sides in the previous Innova.
As for the Proton X90, official spec sheets quote 257L of boot space available with the third row up, expandable to 1200L with the third row down.
What are the engine options?
The Proton X90 uses 1.5 litre turbo engine with a 48V mild hybrid system, with total output of 190 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,500-4,000 rpm.
As for the Toyota Innova Zenix, two engine options are available. The 2.0V uses a 2.0 litre Dynamic Force direct injection normally aspirated engine. It produces 174 PS at 6,600 rpm and 205 Nm of torque from 4,500 to 4,900 rpm, which is impressively on the high side for a normally aspirated 2.0 engine.
Those who are into more tech and fuel efficiency will like the idea of a Innova Zenix 2.0 HEV Hybrid, which mates a 152 PS, 187 Nm 2.0 litre Dynamic Force to a 113 PS, 205 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 186 PS. The battery for the hybrid system is of the NiMH type is installed under the two front seats.
Toyota’s Hybrid system is a ‘full hybrid’ and can run the car on pure EV mode, while the Proton X90’s mild hybrid system cannot power the car on its own and is more to assist the engine in certain situations.
How safe are these two people movers?
In terms of airbags, the Innova comes standard with 6 airbags in Malaysia. There’s also ABS, stability control, blind spot assist, and the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of safety and driver assistance systems. TSS 3.0 gets a new camera sensor with an expanded detection angle and around two times further forward detection. The latest radar sensor is able to detect obstacles closer to the sensor.
If you’re unfamiliar with RSA, basically, the camera detects road signs and informs the driver via the instrument panel. For now, RSA recognises speed limit signs (other types of signs in the future) and it can be set to sync with ACC to override the set cruising speed. Speaking of ACC, the system can now evaluate the situation two vehicles ahead for an earlier response, and it can also adjust the speed when making lane changes when ACC is active. Also, AEB now works at intersections to prevent collisions with cross traffic or vehicles making a turn.
In addition to TSS, the Zenix comes with Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). The very comprehensive safety package is completed with a 3D panoramic view monitor (360-degree parking camera), tyre pressure monitoring system, dashcam and UMWT’s vehicle telematics system. There are two Isofix child seat mounts for the middle row.
As for the Proton X90, it has 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, traction control, brake assist, hill-hold assist, hill descent control, Lane change assist (LCA), Rear cross-traffic alert (RTCA) as standard. The two most expensive Premium and Flagship spec gets Autonomous emergency braking (AEB), Forward collision warning, Adaptive cruise control with stop & go, Lane departure warning, Lane departure warning, Lane departure prevention, Lane centering control, and Emergency lane keep assist.
How much are cars be priced?
These are the prices of the 2023 Proton X90 variants (all on-the-road, without insurance):
- Proton X90 1.5L Standard (seven-seater) – RM123,800
- Proton X90 1.5L Executive (seven-seater) – RM130,800
- Proton X90 1.5L Premium (seven-seater) – RM144,800
- Proton X90 1.5L Flagship (six-seater) – RM152,800
The Proton X90 is made in Tanjung Malim plant.
These are the prices of the 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix (all on-the-road, without insurance):
- Toyota Innova Zenix 2.0V (eight-seater) – RM165,000
- Toyota Innova Zenix 2.0HEV Hybrid (seven-seater) – RM202,000
The Toyota Innova Zenix is CBU imported from Indonesia.
Share with us your thoughts!
Are you in the market for a three-row people mover this year? Do you prefer the Proton X90 or the Toyota Innova Zenix? Or would you rather go for other models like the Mazda CX-8 instead? Let us know in the comments section.
Comments
X90 better than Innova Zenix.
Both X90 and Innova Zenix are better
Both are good cars. But at the moment now, I have to choose reliability and spare parts first like Toyota. Proton is getting better on reliability but spare part needs improvement. My choice
Spot on mate and the quality of their vehicles is another issue. Those broken door handles on the X50 and X70 are an embarrassment.
lol your bold statement suits your username
Obviously x90 is a better choice in terms of quality and engine. If you uncle and want RV then go for the toyoda lar.
There is a terrible guy who claimed P1 has garnered 5000 bookings for X90.
But how come last month only delivered 259 units?
I m dead sure P1 has standby easily one to two thousand units to meet early birds demand.
If based on 260 delivered monthly sales,P1 would need 19 months to fulfill the 5000 bookings.
Someone is lying .The sales data dont lie.
Hidden due to lowcomment rating. Click here to see.
Bro. Pls reset your clock dates wei, it is now 2022 heading to 2023, this is not 2021 anymore.
Yeah so 2022 and almost 2023 p1 still cant answer my x70 spare part delay 6 month on. You should ask p1 reset their clock.
2022 year spare part delayed issue already solved doubt you are not even an x70 owner just got busted
Go to FB, you can see some owners still got spare part issues. its not fully solved yet
why not both? I got the iriz and myvi, the x70 and aruz, next might be these 2!
what are u? a ranch?
who need 2 7seater cars? u cary 14 pax all the time?
get gud b40.
There’s no doubt Innova Zenix would be people choice, far better than incoming X90. Quality & reliability won by Toyota.
Why dont we have more cheap mpv option beside Alza? We should discourage unnecessary purchase of suv if we really going greener since it uses more energy compared to mpv (e.g. suv is heavier, bigger tire)
Anak makin ramai..
Skrg pakai proton…
Nak cari 7seater tahun depan..
Between this, my vote goes to Innova…
Nak rasa kereta import plak..
Moga ade rezeki kami sekeluarga…
Yes,rasalah imported from Indonesia.
Tak juga. Innova akan CKD bukan imported CBU dari Indonesia
Heard no ckd version for Innova. Only cbu.
TNGA Zenix Hycross,
Indonesian only capable to build this platform, but not design it
Macam proton pandai buat kereta sendiri?
Janganlah buat banyak anak, dah tau x mampu, control la sikit
what’s so suprising about x90 being cheaper than x70?
even the original geely model were set up that way. author didnt bother to do some research is it?
Now I surprised a cheaper Haoyue to Boyue, but now X90 is expensive compared to X70.
No spare parts vs reliability. Your choice.
Reliable always come first…Innova is better choice
Our Indonesian brothers love the Zenix. I think it will do well here provided the price hike does not come close to the Fortuner price.
new avanza sales already overlaps into poor zenix sales
Toyota of course
Innova of course
If were to look at previous Proton launch, this so called new model P-X90 will felt old if there is no significant update comparing to China G-X90.
However on the hands of UMW Toyota, Zenix will definitely be Premium price for local consumer.
Thus either model, there isn’t much benefits for above market segment consumers.
Bring Toyota Kruger in
Bring toyota sequoia in
Sequoia already discontinued
Sequoia is primarily for the North American Market though
Both are looking vehicles, it will goes down to the pricing…
Finally, the Prius 7 Cross., 2.0EV
Can trade in old Touareg
Prius 7 crossover where got 7 seats?
Never ever compare a local made car with a japanese branded car….the difference is like the earth and sky. Eventhough the local car is much cheaper….
the x90 may have a proton badge but is no local car is a rebadge geely lol
Err….
Alza and the Veloz
Earth & SKy?
Smoke somemore lah… see what happen
For you all bloggers keep saying x90 is surprisingly cheaper than x70 in other market shows how low quality our car bloggers are compare to rest of ASEAN. Haoyue always been sitting on a way cheaper chassis that even offsets all the extra equipment. And these fuckers still trying to help proton hype up the price.
And the price of the car increased by RM16k in just a matter of 2 years as it was previously listed in Paultan website for RM104k starting price and even that is with the Hybrid version.
https://paultan.org/2020/11/05/geely-okavango-philippines-specs-revealed-for-haoyue-7-seat-suv/
Not sure why when comes to Malaysian specs everything cars, electronics all lower specs. The settings for Indonesian market are better than Malaysian spec. Always Malaysian market get lousy specs and pay higher price.
Here won’t get such low specs than what you said
both are very good-looking car :)
Both are good-looking vehicle, so I’ll choose both not gonna lie.
Mitsubishi, please bring in the great looking new Outlander. Even if priced slightly higher, will beat both of these
X90 dy facelift in China….hmm….facelift more elegant and up to date design….Proton…I dun wan outdated model pls….
I love Geely Haoyue L very much!
I greatly favor reliability, especially when both do not have other glaring cons. Toyota (Japanese) vs. Geely (Chinese). Simple choice, Toyota win.
Wow. So many dislike. I smell lots of p1 fans disliking people who speaks the truth. Come on… Toyota reliability, dynamic force like the one in lexus ux etc, latest gen of hybrid vs chinese car.
I heard about X90 coming to malaysia on last year 2021… early this year 2022 they were testing… come on… launch date 2024?
No brainer and no contest. Innova win hands down. Geely need to be more aggressive in pricing.
I watched the newinnova in India. Specs abit different from Indonesia model. I personally hope Toyota will do away the sunroof cost for Malaysia model. Built in the window shade like the one in India and the tyre pressure monitoring system too. Put the side step ladder like the current model.
Do away with the sunroof? Hell no. We want the sunroof, same specs as indonesia. Now that’s what i call a game a changer for toyota.
Proton should give 1.3NA VVT engine variant to X50 and X70, while 1.6NA VVT for X90.
Are u kidding. thats so undepowered to power such big suvs
What do you think about Proton? Their engine is reliable and most of their VVT engines clocked 999,999 miles. Being a local brand, Proton should focus on providing their own engines than running on Volvo engines.
Honestly don’t think their engine is all that great compared to other counterparts (with even more tech and lower emission) looking especially on their turbo engines. Anyway didn’t Proton wasted all their money / opportunity buying all Petronas developed Engines and then try to make an engine with Ricardo but all ended up with nothing only wasted tax payers money.
4cyl campro vvt not fuel efficient so better sticks to 3cyl turbocharged powertrain
Stick back to Exora model. Old model but… 50% cheaper, no spare part problem. Monthly installment also much lighter. Will change when I got money, now don’t have yet.
“for the Toyota Innova Zenix, there are two different types of interiors that you can have. You can either have a 7-seater in a 2-3-2 configuration or a 6-seater with a 2-2-2 configuration”
I believe this is wrong. As seen in B Channel’s video, the third row has a third seatbelt from the roof while an image from the launch article showcases that the third row has 3 headrests. This was also true for the last generation IMV based Innova.
So rather, Toyota Innova Zenix, there are two different types of interiors that you can have. You can either have a 8-seater in a 2-3-3 configuration or a 7-seater with a 2-2-3 configuration
Thanks, you are correct, amended.
Hi Proton! 1.5L & 1.8L turbo 4-cylinder with mild hybrid please, thanxalot!
Most likely you will need to dream a lot considering the 1.5L TGDi engine is manufactured in Malaysia and Proton is so proud of of using Malaysian Made supply chain.
The 1.5L & 1.8L 4 cylinder is also non-existence in the Geely Ph and Geely Russia CBU cars thus it is unlikely we will be getting it as well.
Agree, facelift looks nice.
Buy 1 Proton X90, Buy 1 Toyota Innova too.
My house tak Kan 1 kereta saja,
Spare part Baru less problem.
I have both Toyota Innova (current model) and X70. While I’m equally happy with the X70 even if considering it is entry level model, I think 50-50 for new Innova and X90. Toyota has better after sales in my opinion and name marque, but will come at a premium and X90 will be a bargain in comparison with its features.
Result is X90 will outsell Innova. Period. Main reason price and specs and Malaysian brand here.
If P2 rebrand the innova and sell same price as x90
P2 will become the champion
You would be right about the sales figure. But not for the reason you mentioned.
Toyota can’t make enough of their models due to their capacity, hence the lower sales. Camry, vios, fortuner… all have king waiting list.
Toyota wins hands down. But depends on price though. Unknown reliability and spare parts may kill X90 sales.
Depends la on loan approval budget.
And cash down to drive till 2050?
https://paultan.org/2023/05/30/2023-proton-x90-maintenance-x70-honda-cr-v/
Even thought X90 more expensive maintenance and long term ownership cost than CR-V due to overweight burden to 3cyl mounting, absorber, brakes, tyres, etc.
Timing Belt X90 and Timing Chain Innova ZENIX both more handsome than CR-V. Duno why Malaysian CR-V cut cost to 5 seater, but other country selling 7 seater.
ONE MAJOR DIFFERENCE between these 2 cars is the fact that the Innova Zenix is gonna be propelled with at least a NA 1.8L engine or better still, 2.0L with mild hybrid (identical to the Corolla Cross) WITHOUT turbocharging as opposed to the X90’s 1.5L 3cyl turbocharged with mild hybrid system………we’ll hase to see a few years down the road in terms of user ownership experience as in which car’s engine is gonna overheat sooner in comparison :D :D :D
Toyota’s hybrid system in the Corolla Cross and in this Innova Zenix isn’t mild hybrid. The motors are powerful and it can run on EV mode, it just doesn’t have plug-in charging.
Don’t confuse with a 48V starter hybrid vs Modern Petrol-EV.
If price similar of course choose the Innova. Reliable engine against the lame high fuel consumptions timing belt 3 cylinder engine. Toyoto brand reputation and service center pun better than proton 2~3x.
X90 is using timing chain ya
this is no brainer choice
definitely the toyota indon over proton china model for problem free driving and peace of mind
for 7 or 8 seaters, it is always better to have them in sliding door version.
Agree car with third row to have sliding door for easy getting in out specially with limited parking space. X90 suv perhaps slide door difficult. Innova categorise as mpv if am not wrong. Innova should come with sliding door. Make it cross abit suv and mpv. Much better.
if i felt the need to buy Innova Zenix, it would be just the Android Auto(bold) and Apple Carplay(bold) capability that i go for
Larger SUV/MPV should have the folding down sofa bed lounge for people,
Ni Nissan Serena Elsa Veloz pun ada
Not just fold-off for storage and groceries.
If you can afford the toyota, always go for that.
And if both cars is prices within 20k of each other, go for toyota is also a no brainer.
Comparing china unknown model vs the long selling global model is dumb in a way. And why though comparing the rebadging expertise product to a japanese automotive giant product? Toyota indonesia has been exporting the last gen innova to more than 90 countries vs so called homegrown rebadge chinese model which only jaguh kampung? Better choose innova for the reliability and peace of mind
jaguh kampung is world no.2.
your other 90 countries all add up is a smaller market than this world no.2
Maybe malaysia can forego the hybrid but instead plonk in the 2.5 dynamic force from the camry with 8 speed auto!
If BukaPilot (Kommu.ai) can add 1 out of these 2 MPVs, I will choose that. If they can add both, I will pening. I am already using the same (original) system, OpenPilot (comma.ai), and I love it!!
Just look at Hafriz in the third row. Which picture shows him in more relaxing condition? The answer is Innova. Look at the thigh support between those 2.
100% x90. Value for money. The best!
“So many choices of 6/7/8 seater rm120k+
Mitsubishi Outlander
Toyota Innova
TNGA Innova Zenix
Nissan Serena
Mazda CX-8
Toyota Fortuner
But just careful or wait for high spec,
Many of them are low spec.”
For me, I don’t like oversized,
DBKL standard roomy car park size 2400mm x 4800mm only.
I will not choose car beyond this length.
Also for being 3 rows, I recommend folding down bed lounge, instead of low spec simoan kerusi for groceries. Nissan Serena, Elsa, Veloz, Zenix ada.
Without this, smaller legroom too, gg. Quite suffering when full with people.
Not a fan of proton, but Toyota models are just so uncle and aunty. Still there are still many ppl in Malaysia who must get this brand even been offered 10 other better models and brands..just saying. One example, look at the many Japanese bread box van today on the road, black white black white. Pity they paid premium price for an overrated van ditched by the principal country. What’s worst those are 2nd hand, not new.
Mazda CX-8 also only ah beng and uncle driving.
Auntie makcik pun tak mau due to sempitan?
Mak cik I suka Nissa Serena, budget Alphard
Maybe only in malaysia comparing a global model to an unknown car from a rather mediocre rebadger. Overseas media outlets laughing at this.
Straight speaking, I’ll choose Toyota Zenix!
If both priced the same? Which one will you pick?
Let’s face it, Zenix is the one you want.
Before price announcement, x90 : 45% innova :55% vote. After price announcement, x90 : 80% innova :20% vote.
ohhh, compare between the two models but only provide link for proton.
Nampak sangat bro.
I thought finally T makes Innova a proper vehicle until I see the engine output numbers compared to X90 which is also nice looking and 12k cheaper…
My 1st choice of coz CX8.. my next choice will be X90. This Zenix is not worth it (for that price lah).
One thing to think about…
The 1.5T in the X90 may be more powerful than the 2.0 NA in the Zenix but I wonder how the condition of the engine will be in 5 years time especially when it is powering a huge 7 seater like the X90.
i came in here for the comments only.
mcm mcm…some with agreeable argument and some are still living in the past. only few were had better comment. ini PT pun juga, sure it’s an apple to apple comparison but the price gap is far too wide. it’s not even a question; the ones who can afford, go for Innova Zenix lah.
x90 saved by the toyota pricing
Buyers at this segment will consider 10k to 20k difference?
Sure Toyota Zenix lah.
Veloz is rm20k more than Alza for a similar product, still got people buy. What more this higher price segment that’s less price sensitive, and arguably a better product somemore.