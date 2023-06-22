Proton X90 vs Toyota Innova Zenix – which three-row 7-seater crossover SUV should you buy in 2023?

In Buyer's Guide, Cars, Proton, Toyota / By Paul Tan / 22 June 2023 5:43 pm / 110 comments

There will be many small families who will be cross-shopping between the Proton X90 and the Toyota Innova Zenix as the family transport of their choice, as this SUV bodystyle is in trend these days, more so than box on wheels style MPVs that maximise space like the Nissan Serena.

We think these two products will go head to head in Malaysia so we decided to come up with a brief guide comparing what the Proton X90 and 2023 Toyota Innova have to offer.

What type of vehicle is the Proton X90 and Toyota Innova Zenix?

Both the Proton X90 and the Toyota Innova Zenix are front wheel drive vehicles with SUV-style bodies, with three rows that can sit between 6 to 8 passengers.

How does the Proton X90 and Innova Zenix compare in size?

As you can see from the table above, the X90 is slightly larger than the Innova Zenix. It is longer and wider, but just slightly shorter in terms of height, despite having slightly higher ground clearance. The Innova does have a longer wheelbase.

How do the seats compare between the two cars?

Proton X90 – either 6 or 7 seats





The Proton X90 features either six or seven seats over three rows in a 2-3-2 or 2-2-2 configuration.

Accessing the third row is through tilting and then sliding the second row seat back forward, which can be done in a single motion.

The flagship version is the 2-2-2 six-seater, with a space between the two captain seat. Being the top spec version, it will include a panoramic sunroof which the 7-seater will not have.

The Proton X90 has a third row that can fit two, with head rests. It is large enough to fit an adult, as you can see from the photo.

Toyota Innova Zenix – either 7 or 8 seats





Toyota Innova Zenix 2.0HEV Hybrid captain seat middle row





Toyota Innova Zenix 2.0V bench middle row

As for the Toyota Innova Zenix, just like the X90, there are two different types of interiors that you can have. If you buy the 2.0 V model, you get a 8-seater in a 2-3-3 configuration.

If you buy the 2.0 HEV hybrid model, you get a 7-seater with a 2-2-3 configuration where the second row bench is replaced with captain seats. Although the Indonesian version gets ottoman legrests for the captain seats, the Malaysian spec Innova Zenix’s captain seats lack the ottoman legrests.

The three seater bench version of the Innova Zenix’s second row is configured with a 60:40 split, backrest and slide adjustable in two sections with the middle seatback also having a fold-down center armrest if you don’t need to use the middle seat.





The Innova Zenix’s third row has plenty of legroom but perhaps not enough width for 3

The Toyota Innova Zenix’s third row bench has a 50:50 split, but can be used as a three seater. The person sitting in the middle will be sitting in between the two halves of the bench, but the person will have a headrest. The seatbelt for this third seat comes from the roof. It looks a little tight to fit three in the third row, so perhaps its best to treat the third row bench as a two seater, and only use three seats in emergencies.

How about luggage space?

Toyota Innova Zenix boot space – third row up and down

The Toyota Innova Zenix has a boot space of 239 litres with all three rows of seats up. If you fold down the third row, this increases to a massive 690 litres, up to the window line. As compared to the previous Innova, the Innova Zenix’s third row now folds flat into the floor; previously, they were flipped up to the sides in the previous Innova.

Proton X90 boot space – third row up and down

As for the Proton X90, official spec sheets quote 257L of boot space available with the third row up, expandable to 1200L with the third row down.

What are the engine options?

The Proton X90 uses 1.5 litre turbo engine with a 48V mild hybrid system, with total output of 190 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,500-4,000 rpm.

As for the Toyota Innova Zenix, two engine options are available. The 2.0V uses a 2.0 litre Dynamic Force direct injection normally aspirated engine. It produces 174 PS at 6,600 rpm and 205 Nm of torque from 4,500 to 4,900 rpm, which is impressively on the high side for a normally aspirated 2.0 engine.

Those who are into more tech and fuel efficiency will like the idea of a Innova Zenix 2.0 HEV Hybrid, which mates a 152 PS, 187 Nm 2.0 litre Dynamic Force to a 113 PS, 205 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 186 PS. The battery for the hybrid system is of the NiMH type is installed under the two front seats.

Toyota’s Hybrid system is a ‘full hybrid’ and can run the car on pure EV mode, while the Proton X90’s mild hybrid system cannot power the car on its own and is more to assist the engine in certain situations.

How safe are these two people movers?





In terms of airbags, the Innova comes standard with 6 airbags in Malaysia. There’s also ABS, stability control, blind spot assist, and the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of safety and driver assistance systems. TSS 3.0 gets a new camera sensor with an expanded detection angle and around two times further forward detection. The latest radar sensor is able to detect obstacles closer to the sensor.

If you’re unfamiliar with RSA, basically, the camera detects road signs and informs the driver via the instrument panel. For now, RSA recognises speed limit signs (other types of signs in the future) and it can be set to sync with ACC to override the set cruising speed. Speaking of ACC, the system can now evaluate the situation two vehicles ahead for an earlier response, and it can also adjust the speed when making lane changes when ACC is active. Also, AEB now works at intersections to prevent collisions with cross traffic or vehicles making a turn.

In addition to TSS, the Zenix comes with Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). The very comprehensive safety package is completed with a 3D panoramic view monitor (360-degree parking camera), tyre pressure monitoring system, dashcam and UMWT’s vehicle telematics system. There are two Isofix child seat mounts for the middle row.

As for the Proton X90, it has 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, traction control, brake assist, hill-hold assist, hill descent control, Lane change assist (LCA), Rear cross-traffic alert (RTCA) as standard. The two most expensive Premium and Flagship spec gets Autonomous emergency braking (AEB), Forward collision warning, Adaptive cruise control with stop & go, Lane departure warning, Lane departure warning, Lane departure prevention, Lane centering control, and Emergency lane keep assist.

How much are cars be priced?

These are the prices of the 2023 Proton X90 variants (all on-the-road, without insurance):

Proton X90 1.5L Standard (seven-seater) – RM123,800

Proton X90 1.5L Executive (seven-seater) – RM130,800

Proton X90 1.5L Premium (seven-seater) – RM144,800

Proton X90 1.5L Flagship (six-seater) – RM152,800

The Proton X90 is made in Tanjung Malim plant.

LINK: Book Proton X90 online now

These are the prices of the 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix (all on-the-road, without insurance):

Toyota Innova Zenix 2.0V (eight-seater) – RM165,000

Toyota Innova Zenix 2.0HEV Hybrid (seven-seater) – RM202,000

The Toyota Innova Zenix is CBU imported from Indonesia.

You can also compare the Proton X90 vs Toyota Innova Zenix using our CarBase.my Car Comparison Tool. Just click the link, we have pre-filled the options for your convenience.

Share with us your thoughts!

Are you in the market for a three-row people mover this year? Do you prefer the Proton X90 or the Toyota Innova Zenix? Or would you rather go for other models like the Mazda CX-8 instead? Let us know in the comments section.





