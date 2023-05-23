2023 Toyota Innova Zenix spied in Malaysia – 8-seater now with SUV looks, hybrid power, launching soon?

In Cars, Local News, Spyshots, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 23 May 2023 7:03 pm / 11 comments





The 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix has been spotted in Malaysia. These pics of the new Toyota Innova Zenix being transported on a truck, by RiderAth, could be a sign that the three-row, eight-seater MPV – which now sports SUV-like looks – is launching soon?

The Innova Zenix, as the latest version is called in Indonesia, made its debut in the republic in November 2022. The outgoing Innova sits on the IMV ladder frame chassis shared with the Hilux and Fortuner, but this new one makes the switch to monocoque construction based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), specifically the GA-C variant of the scalable platform.

At 4,755 mm long and 1,850 mm wide, it’s around the same size as the current car (just 20 mm larger in each direction), but the 2,850 mm wheelbase is pretty long; 35 mm longer than the Proton X90‘s, in fact. Toyota maintained the approach and departure angles of the outgoing model, as well as the ground clearance of 185 mm. The size might be familiar, but the looks of the Zenix is anything but. Looks a bit like a RAV4?

There’s a hybrid version in Indonesia, which consists of a 2.0 litre Dynamic Force naturally aspirated engine with 152 PS/187 Nm, and an electric motor with 113 PS/205 Nm. Total system output is 186 PS. A nickel–metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery resides under the two front seats.

Hybrid aside, the Innova in Indonesia comes with a pure ICE M20A-FKS 2.0L with 174 PS/205 Nm. The NA engine is mated to a CVT and trumps the outgoing 1TR-FE 2.0L in output (139 PS/183 Nm). Prices range from 419 million rupiah for the petrol G (RM128,658) to 601.15 million rupiah (RM184,589) for the range-topping hybrid Q with second-row captain chairs (2-2-3, default is eight seats in 2-3-3).

Sounds a bit like what Proton is proposing with the X90? Yup, but the Geely-based SUV – priced from RM124k to RM153k – is powered by a mild BSG-style hybrid system while Toyota’s hybrid system is a more comprehensive one, a proper hybrid if you like. More on the new 2023 Innova Zenix in our global launch report and comparison post with the X90.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix, Indonesia spec