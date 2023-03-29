The next car that Proton is expected to launch is the Proton X90, which has a front wheel drive SUV-styled body with three rows that can sit up to 7 passengers.
That just so happens to be the same direction that the new 2023 Toyota Innova is taking. Unlike the previous IMV ladder-frame based product, the new Toyota Innova (called the Innova Zenix in Indonesia) is now based on the front wheel drive TNGA-C platform, seats 7 passengers in three rows and has a SUV-like body.
We think these two products will go head to head in Malaysia so we decided to come up with a brief guide comparing what the Proton X90 and 2023 Toyota Innova have to offer.
How does the Proton X90 and Innova Zenix compare in size?
As you can see from the table above, the X90 looks like it is slightly larger than the Innova Zenix. It is longer and wider, but just slightly shorter in terms of height, despite having slightly higher ground clearance. The Innova does have a longer wheelbase.
We weren’t able to find any info on how much the Innova weighs anywhere on the internet, although some Indonesian media have reported that a switch to the TNGA platform saves around 170kg compared to the outgoing IMV Innova. As a reference, the IMV Innova weights 1,735kg as a Malaysian 2.0X spec.
Another thing to point out is that ground clearance may vary when these cars reach Malaysia, as the local distributor might decide to spec something different. Our Malaysian spec Toyota Veloz has lower ground clearance compared to the Indonesian Veloz.
Proton has also revealed that the Proton X90 will have a multilink rear suspension instead of the torsion beam that the Philippines market Geely Okavango gets.
How do the seats compare between the two cars?
The Proton X90 features either six or seven seats over three rows in a 2-3-2 or 2-2-2 configuration.
For the 7-seater version. the second row’s bench is not a 60:40 split, but an equal 33:33:33 split. This probably makes a difference for the comfort of the middle passenger because of the way the seat back is sculpted. Each of the three seats in the middle row can be slid back and forward individually.
Accessing the third row is through tilting and then sliding the second row seat back forward, which can be done in a single motion.
The flagship version is the 2-2-2 six-seater, with as pace between the two captain seat. Being the top spec version, it will include a panoramic sunroof which the 7-seater will not have.
As for the Toyota Innova Zenix, just like the X90, there are two different types of interiors that you can have. You can either have a 7-seater in a 2-3-2 configuration or a 6-seater with a 2-2-2 configuration where the second row bench is replaced with captain seats with ottoman legrests. Probably great to use in Indonesia with a supir.
The three seater bench version of the Innova Zenix’s second row is configured with a 60:40 split, backrest and slide adjustable in two sections with the middle seatback also having a fold-down center armrest if you don’t need to use the middle seat.
Both cars feature a third row that can fit two, with head rests. They look large enough to fit adults based on photos, but we can’t be sure of comfort level until we try it out ourselves.
How about luggage space?
There’s no official info on Toyota Indonesia’s website, but third party sources on the internet quotes a 300 litre bootspace for the Innova Zenix.
As for the Proton X90, official spec sheets quote 257L of boot space available with the third row up, expandable to 1200L with the third row down.
What are the engine options?
The Proton X90 will use a 1.5 litre turbo engine with a 48V mild hybrid system, with total output of 190 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,500-4,000 rpm.
As for the Toyota Innova Zenix, two engine options are available. First is a 2.0 litre Dynamic Force engine like the one found in the facelifted Camry. It produces 174 PS at 6,600 rpm and 205 Nm of torque from 4,500 to 4,900 rpm, which is on the high side for a normally aspirated 2.0 engine.
Those who are into more tech and fuel efficiency will like the idea of a Innova Zenix Hybrid, which mates a 152 PS, 187 Nm 2.0 litre Dynamic Force to a 113 PS, 205 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 186 PS. The battery for the hybrid system is of the NiMH type which Toyota says will take Indonesia’s hot weather better is installed under the two front seats.
How safe are these two people movers?
For a people mover that will carry your family around, safety would be of concern. ASEAN NCAP has not tested either of the two models yet, so we have no crash test results to show.
In terms of airbags, the Innova can be had with either 2 or 6 airbags in Indonesia, with the 6 airbag option reserved for the top of the range Q HV model. Of course this won’t necessarily be the case in other markets, the product planning dept can specify max airbags for all variants if they chose to.
There’s also ABS, stability control, blind spot assist, and the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of safety and driver assistance systems, which includes autonomous emergency braking and dynamic radar cruise control.
As for the Proton X90, it has 6 airbags. We know the Okavango model is available with AEB. radar adaptive cruise control, and even a Level 2 ICC Smart Pilot System in some markets but we don’t know which will be or can be introduced here. The Philippines model is focused on being affordable so it misses out on all of this.
How much will these cars be priced?
In the Philippines market, the Coolray (Proton X50) is priced from PHP 1,073,000 (RM85k). The Azkarra (Proton X70) is priced from PHP 1,788,000 (RM142k), more expensive than the X70 in Malaysia, but bear in mind that is for a version that includes a 48V hybrid system.
The Okavango (X90)’s Philippines starting price is surprisingly cheaper than the X70, at PHP 1,503,000 (RM120k) but this goes up to PHP 1,765,000 (140k) for the highest spec.
With the Proton X50 priced from RM86,300 to RM113,300 and the Proton X70 priced from RM98,800 to RM128,800, we think the Proton X90 will easily be priced in the RM130k-150k range.
As for the Toyota Innova Zenix, the new model has gone up in price considerably compared to the outgoing Innova model. The predecessor was priced from IDR369.6 million to IDR471.9 million while the new one starts from IDR419 million and goes all the way up to IDR601.15 million for the range-topping Q HV hybrid model.
Given that the outgoing Innova retails from RM123,880 to RM141,880 in Malaysia, we can expect a similiar price hike.
Share with us your thoughts!
Are you in the market for a three-row people mover this year? Do you prefer the Proton X90 or the Toyota Innova Zenix? Or would you rather go for other models like the Mazda CX-8 instead? Let us know in the comments section.
GALLERY: 2023 Proton X90
GALLERY: Geely Haoyue
GALLERY: Toyota Innova Zenix
Comments
X90 better than Innova Zenix.
Both X90 and Innova Zenix are better
Both are good cars. But at the moment now, I have to choose reliability and spare parts first like Toyota. Proton is getting better on reliability but spare part needs improvement. My choice
Spot on mate and the quality of their vehicles is another issue. Those broken door handles on the X50 and X70 are an embarrassment.
Hidden due to lowcomment rating. Click here to see.
Bro. Pls reset your clock dates wei, it is now 2022 heading to 2023, this is not 2021 anymore.
Yeah so 2022 and almost 2023 p1 still cant answer my x70 spare part delay 6 month on. You should ask p1 reset their clock.
2022 year spare part delayed issue already solved doubt you are not even an x70 owner just got busted
why not both? I got the iriz and myvi, the x70 and aruz, next might be these 2!
Both X90 and Innova Zenix are better
There’s no doubt Innova Zenix would be people choice, far better than incoming X90. Quality & reliability won by Toyota.
Why dont we have more cheap mpv option beside Alza? We should discourage unnecessary purchase of suv if we really going greener since it uses more energy compared to mpv (e.g. suv is heavier, bigger tire)
Anak makin ramai..
Skrg pakai proton…
Nak cari 7seater tahun depan..
Between this, my vote goes to Innova…
Nak rasa kereta import plak..
Moga ade rezeki kami sekeluarga…
Yes,rasalah imported from Indonesia.
Tak juga. Innova akan CKD bukan imported CBU dari Indonesia
TNGA Zenix Hycross,
Indonesian only capable to build this platform, but not design it
Macam proton pandai buat kereta sendiri?
what’s so suprising about x90 being cheaper than x70?
even the original geely model were set up that way. author didnt bother to do some research is it?
No spare parts vs reliability. Your choice.
Reliable always come first…Innova is better choice
Our Indonesian brothers love the Zenix. I think it will do well here provided the price hike does not come close to the Fortuner price.
new avanza sales already overlaps into poor zenix sales
Toyota of course
Innova of course
If were to look at previous Proton launch, this so called new model P-X90 will felt old if there is no significant update comparing to China G-X90.
However on the hands of UMW Toyota, Zenix will definitely be Premium price for local consumer.
Thus either model, there isn’t much benefits for above market segment consumers.
Bring Toyota Kruger in
Bring toyota sequoia in
Sequoia already discontinued
Both are looking vehicles, it will goes down to the pricing…
Finally, the Prius 7 Cross., 2.0EV
Can trade in old Touareg
Prius 7 crossover where got 7 seats?
Never ever compare a local made car with a japanese branded car….the difference is like the earth and sky. Eventhough the local car is much cheaper….
the x90 may have a proton badge but is no local car is a rebadge geely lol
For you all bloggers keep saying x90 is surprisingly cheaper than x70 in other market shows how low quality our car bloggers are compare to rest of ASEAN. Haoyue always been sitting on a way cheaper chassis that even offsets all the extra equipment. And these fuckers still trying to help proton hype up the price.
And the price of the car increased by RM16k in just a matter of 2 years as it was previously listed in Paultan website for RM104k starting price and even that is with the Hybrid version.
https://paultan.org/2020/11/05/geely-okavango-philippines-specs-revealed-for-haoyue-7-seat-suv/
Not sure why when comes to Malaysian specs everything cars, electronics all lower specs. The settings for Indonesian market are better than Malaysian spec. Always Malaysian market get lousy specs and pay higher price.
Here won’t get such low specs than what you said
both are very good-looking car :)
Both are good-looking vehicle, so I’ll choose both not gonna lie.
Mitsubishi, please bring in the great looking new Outlander. Even if priced slightly higher, will beat both of these
X90 dy facelift in China….hmm….facelift more elegant and up to date design….Proton…I dun wan outdated model pls….
I greatly favor reliability, especially when both do not have other glaring cons. Toyota (Japanese) vs. Geely (Chinese). Simple choice, Toyota win.
I heard about X90 coming to malaysia on last year 2021… early this year 2022 they were testing… come on… launch date 2024?
No brainer and no contest. Innova win hands down. Geely need to be more aggressive in pricing.
No brainer and no contest. Innova win hands down. Geely need to be more aggressive in pricing. Next time..
…No brainer and no contest. Innova win hands down. Geely need to be more aggressive in pricing. Next time..
I watched the newinnova in India. Specs abit different from Indonesia model. I personally hope Toyota will do away the sunroof cost for Malaysia model. Built in the window shade like the one in India and the tyre pressure monitoring system too. Put the side step ladder like the current model.
Do away with the sunroof? Hell no. We want the sunroof, same specs as indonesia. Now that’s what i call a game a changer for toyota.
Proton should give 1.3NA VVT engine variant to X50 and X70, while 1.6NA VVT for X90.
Are u kidding. thats so undepowered to power such big suvs
What do you think about Proton? Their engine is reliable and most of their VVT engines clocked 999,999 miles. Being a local brand, Proton should focus on providing their own engines than running on Volvo engines.
Honestly don’t think their engine is all that great compared to other counterparts (with even more tech and lower emission) looking especially on their turbo engines. Anyway didn’t Proton wasted all their money / opportunity buying all Petronas developed Engines and then try to make an engine with Ricardo but all ended up with nothing only wasted tax payers money.
4cyl campro vvt not fuel efficient so better sticks to 3cyl turbocharged powertrain
Stick back to Exora model. Old model but… 50% cheaper, no spare part problem. Monthly installment also much lighter. Will change when I got money, now don’t have yet.
“for the Toyota Innova Zenix, there are two different types of interiors that you can have. You can either have a 7-seater in a 2-3-2 configuration or a 6-seater with a 2-2-2 configuration”
I believe this is wrong. As seen in B Channel’s video, the third row has a third seatbelt from the roof while an image from the launch article showcases that the third row has 3 headrests. This was also true for the last generation IMV based Innova.
So rather, Toyota Innova Zenix, there are two different types of interiors that you can have. You can either have a 8-seater in a 2-3-3 configuration or a 7-seater with a 2-2-3 configuration
Hi Proton! 1.5L & 1.8L turbo 4-cylinder with mild hybrid please, thanxalot!
Agree, facelift looks nice.
Buy 1 Proton X90, Buy 1 Toyota Innova too.
My house tak Kan 1 kereta saja,
Spare part Baru less problem.
I have both Toyota Innova (current model) and X70. While I’m equally happy with the X70 even if considering it is entry level model, I think 50-50 for new Innova and X90. Toyota has better after sales in my opinion and name marque, but will come at a premium and X90 will be a bargain in comparison with its features.
Result is X90 will outsell Innova. Period. Main reason price and specs and Malaysian brand here.
If P2 rebrand the innova and sell same price as x90
P2 will become the champion