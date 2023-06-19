2023 Toyota Innova Zenix launching in Malaysia on June 21 – 3-row MPV to be offered with hybrid power?

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 19 June 2023 3:17 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has officially begun teasing the Toyota Innova Zenix, which will be launched this Wednesday (June 21, 2023) at 8pm. The third-generation MPV first made its debut in Indonesia last November and was recently spotted on a transporter here just last month.

If you’re looking to register your interest, you can do so at a dedicated page on Toyota Malaysia’s website, where you’ll also be shown a part of the Innova Zenix’s face. Detailed specifications and equipment aren’t provided for now, so we’ll need to wait until launch day to see what we’ll get.

In Indonesia, the Innova Zenix (it’s officially known as the Kijang Innova Zenix there) is offered with two powertrains with Dynamic Force engines. The first is a hybrid that features a M20A-FXS 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit that serves up 152 PS at 6,000 rpm and 187 Nm of torque from 4,400 to 5,200 rpm. This is augmented by an electric motor rated at 113 PS and 205 Nm for a total system output of 186 PS.

Meanwhile, the other option uses a M20A-FKS 2.0 litre mill rated at 174 PS at 6,600 rpm and 205 Nm from 4,500 to 4,900 rpm. Both setups feature a CVT (e-CVT for the hybrid) and have higher outputs than the outgoing 1TR-FE 2.0 litre unit on the previous Innova that served up 139 PS and 183 Nm. Given UMWT’s stance on hybrids and its multi-pathway approach to achieving carbon neutrality, offering both to Malaysian car buyers is a strong possibility.

Unlike its predecessor that was built on the IMV ladder frame chassis, the new Innova Zenix switches to a monocoque construction based on the GA-C variant of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA).

Measuring 4,755 mm long and 1,850 mm wide, it’s only slightly larger than the older Innova (20 mm larger in each direction), but the wheelbase is up 100 mm to 2,850 mm – that’s even longer than the Proton X90 at 2,805 mm. The same approach and departure angles of the second-generation model are carried over, as is the ride height of 185 mm.

Interior seating layouts that are available include a 2-2-3 configuration with seven seats – the middle row are captain chairs – while the 2-3-3 option gets a second-row bench to accommodate up to eight people.

As for other equipment, the Indonesian-spec Innova Zenix can be had with wheel sizes ranging from 16 to 18 inches, LED headlamps, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, 10-inch dual rear seat entertainment screens, a panoramic roof, and crucially, the Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety and driver assistance systems (includes autonomous emergency braking).

Currently, the Innova Zenix in Indonesia retails for between 423 million and 607.15 million rupiah (RM130,380 and RM187,141). That’s more than the second-generation model that previously sold for between 369.6 million and 471.9 million rupiah (RM113,933 and RM145,468).

It should be noted that the older Innova is still sold in Indonesia, albeit in just one variant that is available via spot order. The sole G variant sells for 422.9 million rupiah (RM130,341) and is powered by 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel (149 PS/360 Nm) with a six-speed automatic transmission.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Innova Zenix, Indonesia spec