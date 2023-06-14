2023 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro walk-around video – 7-seater SUV, 250 hp 2.0T, RM165k, better than Proton X90?

In Cars, Chery, Local News, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Danny Tan / 14 June 2023 11:13 am / 0 comments

We’ve had a few looks at the 2023 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro now, and it still looks really good, both inside and out. We first brought you live coverage from Wuhu, Chery’s hometown, before covering the SUV’s local debut at last month’s Malaysia Autoshow. We then brought you our usual 360-degree full gallery where the Chery’s deep green paint gleamed under the sun.

Now, here’s a full walk-around video, where Hafriz Shah takes you on a tour of the Tiggo 8 Pro. Count him impressed. “It has an amazing blend of looks, quality, performance, and most of all, sheer value,” our man said, adding that the Chery “really does look and feel like a proper premium product both outside and inside”. Much more so than the Proton X90 and Honda CR-V, in fact.

The Tiggo 8 Pro you see here is a CBU import in right-hand drive form, as per the CKD locally assembled final version that customers will be getting. By the way, we’re getting the latest improved version of the SUV, which is badged Tiggo 8 Pro Max in China, although the ‘Max’ suffix is dropped for Malaysia to simplify things – it’s the only Tiggo 8 we’re going to get anyway.

This is essentially the same car as the one we showed you from Wuhu, Chery’s hometown, in April, but in RHD form. Under the hood is a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 250 hp and 390 Nm of torque. Power from the GDI engine goes to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and there are three drive modes – Eco, Normal and Sport.

By the way, today’s Tiggo 8 Pro differs from the one that was previewed in Malaysia last year. The SUV gets an updated look that features a new “galaxy” grille and the rear end sports a full-width LED bar and fancy T-shaped third brake lights. The wheels are now 19-inch items, an inch up, wrapped with 235/50R19 tyres. We have some night shots for you to see the LED signatures, and the illuminated logo.

It’s nicer outside now, but it’s inside that the Tiggo 8 Pro Max shines. The big SUV gets a contemporary and horizontal dash design featuring must-haves such as co-joined screens (24.6 inches in total, Chery says), inline AC vents and a high centre console. It’s all much neater now, and there are places where you’ll find Mercedes-esque details – think switches, open-pore wood trim and Burmester-styled speaker grilles.

The steering wheel is also new, with Chery spelled out instead of the logo. Speaking of logos, there are Tiggo emblems on the side of the central screen and the rear AC vent area. Kit wise, the airbag count maxes out at nine now, and there are a total of eight Sony speakers.

As for the rest of the kit, the list includes an electronic parking brake with auto hold, automatic LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamps, welcome lights and multi-colour ambient lighting, electric front seats with ventilation/heating, driver’s seat memory, dual-zone auto air con with rear vents, powered tailgate, electronic panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. Sharp graphics, as you’ll see in the gallery below.

That very long list of kit is bolstered by a full ADAS suite that includes functions such as lane departure warning/keeping, blind spot detection, door open warning, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and front collision warning and auto braking (AEB). By the way, the camera system isn’t advertised as 360 degrees but 540. Before you scratch your head, the extra degrees are contributed by the underfloor camera.

So, the Tiggo 8 Pro looks properly premium (it was Chery’s flagship SUV until the recent debut of the Tiggo 9) and has a very long equipment list. The remaining big questions are when and how much?

You’d have heard by now that this is one of two SUVs that will spearhead Chery’s comeback in Malaysia (the other is the Omoda 5) and the official launch will be held late this month or early July. As for the price, expect a sticker of around RM165k, with the final RRP to be announced at the official launch.

The Proton X90 – also a three-row SUV designed in China – tops out at RM152,800 for the Flagship, but it’s powered by a 1.5T mild hybrid system with 177 PS/255 Nm. The Chery’s 2.0T outguns it with 250 hp/390 Nm. We’re not talking about a few horses here and a couple of Nms there.





Dimensions: Chery Tiggo 8 Pro vs Proton X90

If you’re wondering how both SUVs compare in size, the Tiggo 8 Pro is 4,722 mm long and 1,860 mm wide, which is 108 mm shorter and 40 mm narrower than the X90. The Chery’s 2,710 mm wheelbase is 95 mm shorter than the Proton’s – see the table above. As for the Tiggo’s boot space, it’s 193 litres with all three rows of seats in place, or 892 litres with the third row folded. Max volume is 2,101 litres with all seats down.

So, what do you think of the Tiggo 8 Pro in isolation, and versus the Proton X90? While you’re at it, check out the Mazda CX-8 and next-gen Honda CR-V; the latter has grown in size and is available elsewhere with an optional third row. Already on the market in Thailand, the sixth-generation household name should be on its way here.

GALLERY: 2023 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro in Malaysia