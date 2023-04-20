In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 April 2023 12:31 pm / 3 comments

Here are some updates from Chery from Auto Shanghai 2023, where we are at. We know that the Omoda 5 SUV will be launching in June, but the funky B-SUV won’t be alone in the Chery brand relaunch – the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro will be alongside it as well, making it a duo for the introduction. Both will be locally assembled at Inokom’s plant in Kulim, which will be the first factory in the world to CKD this model in right-hand drive form.

The Tiggo 8 Pro was part of Chery Malaysia’s local preview back in October 2022, but the actual CKD car is an improved version, and we caught up with the latest Tiggo 8 Pro Max in Wuhu, Chery’s hometown. The three-row SUV has an updated look that features a new “galaxy” grille with a bolder insert and an illuminated Chery emblem. The rear end sports a full-width LED bar and fancy T-shaped third brake lights. The wheels are now 19-inch items, an inch up.

It’s nicer outside now, but it’s inside that the Tiggo 8 Pro Max shines. The big SUV gets a contemporary and horizontal dash design featuring must-haves such as co-joined screens, inline AC vents and a high centre console. It’s all much neater now, and there are places where you’ll find Mercedes-esque details – think switches, open-pore wood trim and Burmester-styled speaker grilles.

The steering wheel is also new, with Chery spelled out instead of the logo. Speaking of logos, there are Tiggo emblems on the side of the central screen and the rear AC vent area. Kit wise, the max count for the airbags and Sony speakers are up.

There are 1.6T and 2.0T versions of the Tiggo 8 Pro Max in China, but we’ll be getting only the bigger engine. Also different is the name – Chery’s flagship model in Malaysia will be called the Tiggo 8 Pro, without the Max suffix seen on this CDM unit. Basically, we’ll be getting a Max without the slightly unwieldy name. Expect the price of this seven-seater SUV to be between the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-8. The latter is also a three-row model, a direct rival.

Chery Malaysia officials told us that PHEV variants of the Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro are confirmed for Malaysia, and we can expect the launch to be early next year. What do you think of the latest Tiggo 8 Pro compared to the Proton X90 and Mazda CX-8?

GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max, China spec