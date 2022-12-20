In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 20 December 2022 12:58 pm / 4 comments

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro previewed in Malaysia recently will be launched here by Q2 of 2023. The company’s flagship SUV that’s set to give other seven-seater SUVs like the Mazda CX-8 and Hyundai Santa Fe a run for their money will be introduced as a locally assembled (CKD) model from the get-go.

The model confirmed for Malaysia will be powered by a 2.0 litre four-cylinder TGDi turbocharged petrol engine with 254 hp and 390 Nm of torque, paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 2.0 litre TGDi mill is the more powerful engine option with the other being a 1.6 litre TGDi turbocharged engine, like in the Omoda 5, with 194 hp and 290 Nm of torque.

There is also a PHEV model that’s likely to be introduced in Malaysia in 2024. It’s powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine paired with two electric motors and a hybrid transmission to produce 241 hp and 510 Nm of torque.

Based on the model previewed here, the Tiggo 8 Pro with come with three digital displays – a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a digital air-conditioning system display in a cabin that’s visibly more plush and distinguishable from the Tiggo 7 Pro.

Standard kit seen on the previewed model includes full LED headlights with Matrix technology, LED daytime running lights and 18-inch wheels while on the inside, the Tiggo 8 Pro gets an eight-speaker Sony sound system, wireless charging, dual-zone air conditioning and a panoramic roof.

Based on what you’ve seen in the pictures, do you think the Tiggo 8 Pro is well equipped to bring the fight to more established models by the likes of Mazda and Hyundai? Let us know in the comments!

