In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 25 April 2022 2:45 pm

Chery Malaysia is gearing up for another big launch, this time being the Tiggo 8 Pro. The seven-seater SUV has been rumoured to be part of the automaker’s new line-up as it returns to the Malaysian market. So far, the Tiggo 8 Pro and the Omoda 5 are two SUVs that have been confirmed for sale here.

In terms of powertrain, the SUV uses the same 1.6 litre TGDI petrol engine (from the new Kunpeng engine family) as the Omoda 5, developing 197 PS at 5,500 rpm and 290 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,400 rpm. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends drive to the front wheels. Its key performance figures are not known, at least not yet.

Spec-wise, the Tiggo 8 Pro pretty well kitted in other markets, with features such as full LED headlights with matrix technology, dual LED DRLs, 18-inch wheels, powered panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital instrumentation, 10.25-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight-speaker Sony sound system, wireless charging tray, dual-zone climate control, and a two-tone black/brown interior leather upholstery.

With regards to advanced driver assist systems, it has AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, door opening warning, and 360-degree high-definition imaging camera. The AEB doesn’t seem to feature pedestrian and cyclist detection, plus it’s missing lane centring assist as well. Not quite to the level of the Proton X50, but at least there’s AEB.

So, when will the car be launched? Most likely sometime this year. Last December, Chery Malaysia told paultan.org in a video call that it was in discussions with a joint venture partner to set up CKD local assembly operations.

Besides the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro, the automaker is also looking to introduce the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro. A spokesperson for the brand also said there were plans to introduce new energy vehicles into the local market, with the eQ1 all-electric micro car being one of them. There’s already an official Tiggo 8 Pro Facebook fan page – click here to check it out.