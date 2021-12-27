In Cars, Chery, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 27 December 2021 5:01 pm / 0 comments

Chery has just launched the new Tiggo 4 Pro in South Africa, and its one million-km warranty has everybody talking. According to the automaker, the warranty comprises two phases, starting with a standard five-year or 150,000 km factory warranty.

The remaining phase is a complimentary extension of five years and 850,000 km that specifically covers the engine. This extension will automatically kick into force once the first phase of warranty has run its course, but on the condition that the original owner still owns the vehicle.

Needless to say, the warranty extension is not transferable. For it to remain valid, owners must have the vehicle serviced, maintained and repaired with genuine parts by an authorised service centre. Chery also stipulates that owners must never miss (or be late for that matter) a service, and that the cars are not used in extreme conditions, even as taxis or security vehicles.

There are five variants of the Tiggo 4 Pro on offer, with prices ranging from 269,900 rand (RM73k) for the entry-level model to 359,900 rand (RM97k) for the range topper. All five come with the same warranty coverage, including turbocharged models.

Base models get a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine developing 113 PS and 138 Nm of torque, paired with either a six-speed manual or CVT. The top three trims get the more potent 1.5 litre turbo mill, which produces 147 PS and 210 Nm of torque. Transmission options are the same. So, what do you think of the one million kilometre warranty?