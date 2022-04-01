In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 1 April 2022 9:47 am / 3 comments

Chery Malaysia has just started the official Omoda 5 Facebook fan page, further cementing its plans to launch the all-new B-segment SUV in the country. Malaysia will be among the first international markets outside of China to get the Omoda 5.

The hype surrounding the SUV seems promising, though there’s no indication on pricing nor availability just yet. In terms of dimensions, the Omoda 5 measures 4,400 mm long, 1,830 mm wide and 1,585 mm tall, with a wheelbase that spans 2,630 mm. By comparison, the latest Honda HR-V is 4,330 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,590 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm.

According to reports, the Omoda 5 is powered by a 1.6 litre TGDI petrol engine (from Chery’s new Kunpeng engine family), producing 197 PS and 290 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. There are also plans to launch hybrid and pure electric versions in the future, but it’s unclear as yet if we’ll get the electrified models.

In terms of design, the Omoda 5 is unlike anything seen from the automaker before. It’s penned on the new Art in Motion styling philosophy that puts emphasis on contemporary vehicle design, which explains the massive borderless front grille that blends into slim LED daytime running lights.

Like modern Hyundai SUVs, the LED headlights (with Matrix tech!) are positioned further down, while the striking rear end has a certain Toyota/Lexus flair to it. There’s also a protruding spoiler above the steeply-raked rear glass, while the bumper houses a bold skid plate and high-mounted exhaust finishers.

Inside you’ll find a flat-bottomed three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, twin 12.3-inch displays (like a Mercedes-Benz), a centralised panel for media and HVAC controls, as well as a raised centre tunnel to provide a clear separation between the driver and front passenger. There’s also plush-looking sport seats with integrated headrests. Pretty posh, right? Like what you see?