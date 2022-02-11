In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 11 February 2022 6:03 pm / 0 comments

The B-segment SUV space in Malaysia is beginning to get a little out of hand – everyone wants a piece of the lucrative pie. This time, Chery Malaysia has just confirmed that the all-new Omoda 5 SUV will be launched in the country, with Malaysia being among the first international destinations, including Australia and Europe.

Production of the Omoda 5 in China has already begun. Chery chairman Yin Tongyue hopes that the SUV will “set new standards for Chery in terms of customer satisfaction, competitiveness, digital mindsets, manufacturing and quality.”

There’s a lot riding on the Omoda 5. It’s the first product under the new Chery 4.0 strategy, and future Omoda models will be designed to appeal to Gen Z buyers, those born after 1995 (Chery’s own words).

According to company executive deputy GM, Gao Xinhua, the Omoda 5 has been in development for 18 months to be a truly global product. It was only unveiled last November at the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show, and has received positive feedback locally and abroad.

Design-wise, it’s unlike any Chery models you’ve seen before. The new Art in Motion styling philosophy puts a lot of emphasis on contemporary vehicle design, which explains the massive borderless front grille that blends into slim LED daytime running lights.

Like modern Hyundai SUVs, the LED headlights (with Matrix tech!) are positioned further down, while the striking rear end has a certain Toyota/Lexus flair to it. There’s also a protruding spoiler above the steeply-raked rear glass, while the bumper houses a bold skid plate and high-mounted exhaust finishers.

In terms of dimensions, the Chery Omoda 5 measures 4,400 mm long, 1,830 mm wide and 1,585 mm tall, with a wheelbase that spans 2,630 mm. By comparison, the latest Honda HR-V is 4,330 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,590 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm.

Inside, there’s a flat-bottomed three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, twin 12.3-inch displays (like a Mercedes-Benz), a centralised panel for media and HVAC controls, as well as a raised centre tunnel to provide a clear separation between the driver and front passenger. There’s also plush-looking sport seats with integrated headrests. Overall, the cabin looks pretty posh – how far Chery has come.

According to reports, the Omoda 5 is powered by a 1.6 litre TGDI petrol engine (from Chery’s new Kunpeng engine family), producing a respectable 197 PS and 290 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. There are also plans to launch hybrid and pure electric versions in the future. So, does this tickle your fancy?