In Cars, Chery, International News / By Gerard Lye / 24 November 2021 2:29 pm / 0 comments

At this year’s Guangzhou Auto Show, Chery presented its new global product series called Omoda, which it says will appeal to Gen Z buyers – the company mentioned those born after 1995 to be in this group. The Chinese carmaker says the name was chosen from 10,000 suggestions and is derived from the Latin language, with “O” meaning brand new, while “moda” means fashion trend.

The first model to be part of this new product series (part of Chery’s 4.0 era strategy) is a compact crossover simply known as the Omoda 5, which will first be launched in China in the first half of 2022 before making its way to other markets in Asia, South America, Australia, Africa and Europe.

Omoda models will showcase Chery’s new Art in Motion design philosophy, and on the Omoda 5, highlights include a large and borderless front grille that blends into slim LED daytime running lights. The latter is part of a two-tier lighting setup, with the main headlamps (featuring LED matrix technology) placed close to the A-wing-profiled lower apron.

Along the sides, you’ll find prominent shut lines between the bonnet and front fenders, while distinctive crease lines extend from the taillights to the middle of the rear doors. Obligatory black body cladding is typical of most crossovers, while the multi-tone paint scheme – Chery calls it colour-blocking – adds some visual flair together a set of sporty 18-inch wheels.

Moving to the rear, the crossover features in-vogue wide-width taillights (a la Toyota Harrier), a tailgate-mounted spoiler and a steeply-raked rear window, while the lower portion of the bumper accommodates a distinctive skid plate and high-mounted exhaust finishers.

According to Chery, the Omoda 5 measures 4,400 mm long, 1,830 mm wide and 1,585 mm tall, with a wheelbase that spans 2,630 mm. For context, the latest Honda HR-V is 4,330 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,590 mm tall and its wheelbase is 2,610 mm long.

As for the interior, the segmented dashboard accommodates dual 12.3-inch displays and also features rectangular air vents positioned in line and linked by black trim. Meanwhile, the lower portion of the dashboard has the engine start button as well as a panel with control for the media and climate systems.

Other items like the gear lever and additional vehicle controls are found on the high centre console with a rather sizeable armrest, which is joined by sports seats with integrated headrests as well as textured and patterned materials for a luxurious feel inside.

The Omoda 5 will be powered by a 1.6 litre TGDI unit from Chery’s new Kunpeng engine family, with Chinese media outlets reporting the turbocharged four-cylinder mill will produce 197 PS (194 hp) and 290 Nm of torque – drive is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Hybrid and all-electric powertrains will arrive later on, the company said.