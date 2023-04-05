In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 5 April 2023 12:34 pm / 6 comments

The Chery Omoda 5 is a compact SUV that will be launched in Malaysia to compete against the Honda HR-V and Proton X50. Before that happens, we’re bringing you a full gallery of the model that is on track to go on sale sometime in the second quarter of this year.

Measuring 4,400 mm long, 1,830 mm wide, 1,585 mm tall and with a wheelbase that spans 2,630 mm, the Omoda 5 is a little larger when compared to its named rivals. For context, the Honda HR-V is up to 4,385 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,590 mm tall and its wheelbase is 2,610 mm long, while the X50 is 4,330 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,609 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.

Under the bonnet, the Malaysian-spec Chery model features a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 147 PS (145 hp) and 230 Nm of torque, with drive going to the front wheels via a CVT. We can confirm that the engine will get Chery’s 10-year/1,000,000-km warranty, which is a standout in the market.

If you’re curious how the Omoda 5’s 230T powertrain stacks up against the turbocharged competition, the HR-V’s 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder makes 181 PS (178 hp) and 240 Nm, while the X50’s 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder serves up either 177 PS (174 hp) and 255 Nm in TGDi form or 150 PS (148 hp) and 226 in PFI guise.

The Omoda 5 showcases Chery’s Art in Motion design philosophy, with highlights being a large and borderless front grille that blends seamlessly with slim LED daytime running lights. The main LED headlamps are located closer to the edges of the front bumper under the DRLs, and at the rear, you’ll find wide-width taillights with the Chery script on the trim linking the clusters.

Inside, the horizontal wide dashboard plays host to a digital instrument cluster as well as a central touchscreen, both measuring 10.25 inches. The latter is for the car’s infotainment system that impressively supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while also linked to an eight-speaker Sony sound system.

Touch-sensitive buttons are used for the automatic air-conditioning system (with rear vents), and they are located just beneath the central air vents. Below that is a wireless charger that leads to the two-tier centre console which houses USB ports, a gear selector, electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold), a media dial and buttons for the around-view monitor, infotainment home screen, drive modes and hazard lights.

Boot space is 360 litres, inclusive of underfloor storage, and is expandable to 1,075 litres with the 60:40 split-folding seats down. The boot area also has a removable tonneau cover as well as a space saver spare tyre.

In terms of kit, this Omoda 5 comes equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels with red accents on the spokes and 215/55 profile GitiComfort F50 tyres, keyless entry and engine start, a powered sunroof, a powered tailgate, leather upholstery, powered front seats as well as front and rear armrests. As for safety and driver assistance, there are six airbags, the usual array of passive systems, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and autonomous emergency braking.

We were told the specifications and equipment found on this car will be exactly what we’ll be getting when the Omoda 5 is launched here. The SUV will be a locally-assembled (CKD) model from the start, and as for the all-important pricing, we weren’t provided with any figure(s) for now.

The only bit of info disclosed to us is the top-spec variant of the Omoda 5 will be between the X50 and HR-V, albeit leaning closer to the Proton rather than the Honda. For context, the highest variant of the HR-V with the VTEC Turbo engine – the V – currently sells for RM134,800 while the X50 in its top Flagship guise retails for RM113,300. Between those two prices, will you consider the Omoda 5 if you’re in the market for a B-segment SUV?