In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 May 2023

As reported, Chery is making its public debut at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023 event this week. Held at MAEPS Serdang, the show is open to the public from May 4-7. We’re here at the press day today and the returning brand has two cars on display – the Omoda 5 and the Tiggo 8 Pro. The SUV duo is kickstarting the brand’s return to Malaysia, and will be launching in June/July.

We’ve already detailed the Omoda 5 B-segment SUV, so here’s the Tiggo 8 Pro in right-hand drive form, as per the CKD locally assembled final customer version. As revealed earlier, we’re getting the latest improved version of the model, which is badged Tiggo 8 Pro Max in China, although the ‘Max’ suffix is dropped for Malaysia to simplify things.

This is essentially the same car as the one we previewed in Wuhu, Chery’s hometown, last month, but in RHD form. Under the hood is a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 250 hp and 390 Nm of torque. Power from the GDI engine goes to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and there are three drive modes – Eco, Normal and Sport.

This car differs from the Tiggo 8 Pro that was previewed in Malaysia last year. The SUV gets an updated look that features a new “galaxy” grille and the rear end sports a full-width LED bar and fancy T-shaped third brake lights. The wheels are now 19-inch items, an inch up.

It’s nicer outside now, but it’s inside that the Tiggo 8 Pro Max shines. The big SUV gets a contemporary and horizontal dash design featuring must-haves such as co-joined screens (24.6 inches in total, Chery says), inline AC vents and a high centre console. It’s all much neater now, and there are places where you’ll find Mercedes-esque details – think switches, open-pore wood trim and Burmester-styled speaker grilles.

The steering wheel is also new, with Chery spelled out instead of the logo. Speaking of logos, there are Tiggo emblems on the side of the central screen and the rear AC vent area. Kit wise, the airbag count maxes out at nine now, and there are a total of eight Sony speakers.

As for the rest of the kit, the list includes an electronic parking brake with auto hold, automatic LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamps, welcome lights and multi-colour ambient lighting, electric front seats with ventilation/heating, driver’s seat memory, dual-zone auto air con with rear vents, powered tailgate, electronic panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.

That very long list of kit is bolstered by a full ADAS suite that includes functions such as lane departure warning/keeping, blind spot detection, door open warning, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and front collision warning and auto braking (AEB). By the way, the camera system isn’t advertised as 360 degrees but 540. Before you scratch your head, the extra degrees are contributed by the underfloor camera.

So, how much would you pay for a handsome seven-seater SUV (check out the outdoor shots below) with such an extensive kit list? Expect to shell out around RM160k, with the final RRP to be announced at the official launch in June/July. What do you think of this Chery, in isolation and versus fellow Chinese SUV Proton X90?

