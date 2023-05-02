In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 2 May 2023 12:44 pm / 1 comment

You’ve heard about Chery and its upcoming models for a while now, but this is not another coming soon announcement, this is not a drill. The returning brand will be making its public debut at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023 event this week. Held at MAEPS Serdang, the show is open to the public from May 4-7.

Chery announced their presence at the show with the image above and said: “It’s time to get behind the wheel of a Chery. Test drive the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro that will be making their debut soon!”

As reported, the launch models will be the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs, which we have detailed in full – click on the links to learn more. Malaysia Autoshow 2023 visitors will be able to view the two models and test drives are available as well. However, while this is the first public appearance for the brand and the two models, it’s not the official launch yet – that will happen in June.

The boldly styled Omoda 5 is a B-segment SUV pitched against the likes of the Honda HR-V and Toyota Corolla Cross; and as you can see, adventurous design will be its selling point. Behind that elaborate nose is a 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine with 147 PS and 230 Nm of torque, with drive going to the front wheels via a CVT. The engine will get Chery’s 10-year/1,000,000 km warranty, another standout point. More here.

As for the Tiggo 8 Pro, it’s a large seven-seater SUV that was until not long ago Chery’s flagship SUV (there’s a Tiggo 9 in China now). We’ll be getting the latest improved version of the model, which is badged Tiggo 8 Pro Max in China, although the ‘Max’ suffix might be dropped for Malaysia to simplify things. We recently caught up with the handsome 2.0L turbo SUV in Wuhu, Chery’s hometown, and you can read the full story here.

Design wise, these two SUVs are a breath of fresh air for our market, and equipment levels are good. There will also be a long warranty for peace of mind, useful for a new entrant. The key then, is price.

Expect the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro to track the RRPs of the HR-V and CR-V respectively, while offering more kit. Both are CKD locally assembled at Inokom in Kulim, Kedah. Plug-in hybrid and full electric versions are coming soon.

