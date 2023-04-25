In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 April 2023 6:24 pm / 0 comments

Last week, we showed you the Omoda 5 EV that took centrestage at Chery’s Auto Shanghai 2023 booth. We even told you that the full electric version of the Omoda 5 SUV will be coming to Malaysia by the end of this year. However, details were scant.

Well, we now have some info about the Omoda 5 EV after attending the Omoda and Jaecoo brand event at Chery’s headquarters in Wuhu. O&J are sub-brands of the Chery Group, deployed in markets where Chery is already present in the mainstream space. Omoda is aimed at youth, while the new Jaecoo sub-brand caters to more sophisticated types. We’ll be getting the Omoda 5 with Chery logos, but some markets get Omoda badges instead.

We now know that the Omoda 5 EV has a 61 kWh battery powering a 221 hp (165 kW) motor. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 7.8 seconds, and Chery claims power efficiency of 15 kWh per 100 km. As for DC fast charging, Chery quotes 35 minutes to get from 0-80% SOC. Claimed range is 450 km per full charge, but we don’t know if that’s in NEDC or WLTP – Chinese brands usually quote the former, an older cycle that gives bigger numbers.

These figures roughly match a survey that Chery Malaysia released in July 2022, which mentioned points such as an output of 150 kW (204 PS) and 400 Nm, a 64 kWh battery and a WLTP-rated range of 450 km. Also mentioned were DC fast charging from 0-80% SOC in 40 minutes and AC charging of five hours.

The Omoda 5 EV is adapted from the ICE-powered B-segment SUV, and the battery sits on the floorpan. Compared to the ICE Omoda 5, the EV has a very different face. Gone is the bold and elaborate patterned grille, and in comes a cleaner, more conventional nose that’s blocked off, as cooling is not required. Omoda is spelled prominently on the nose. There are also aero wheels rendered in two-tone.

Inside, the Shanghai show car has a very interesting colour scheme with blue as the main hue, contrasted by yellow stitching and pale wood trim – very refreshing. The steering boss has an Omoda logo, and the modern dashboard’s co-joined screens and angled phone slots remain. The ICE car’s gear lever has been deleted.

According to Chery Malaysia, the Omoda 5 EV is coming, with an introduction at the end of 2023 likely. The electric SUV will enter our market as a CBU China import, taking advantage of Malaysia’s duty-free incentives for imported EVs. This is opposed to the local assembly route for the internal combustion engined Omoda 5, which will be launching very soon in CKD form.

As for rivals, we can immediately think of the Ora Good Cat and the BYD Atto 3. The round eyed one with the feline name is priced from RM139,800 for the 47.8 kWh Pro (400 km NEDC) to RM169,800 for the 63.1 kWh Ultra (500 km NEDC). Meanwhile, the BYD Atto 3 is priced from RM149,800 for the 49.92 kWh Standard Range (410 km NEDC) to RM167,800 for the 60.48 kWh Extended Range (480 km NEDC).

What do you think of the Omoda 5 EV’s looks, as it is, and when compared to the bold nose of the ICE version? Tech specs aside, EVs are bought for their looks/image, and the Omoda 5 EV looks pretty cool, definitely more funky than the neat Atto 3. As for the Ora, with such an overtly cute design, GWM might have placed itself in a corner that is skewed towards female drivers. Which would be your pick?

