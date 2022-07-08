In Cars, Chery, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Mick Chan / 8 July 2022 4:35 pm / 3 comments

Chery Omoda 5

Not long after the Chery Omoda 5 SUV was opened for booking in China, the Chery Malaysia Facebook page has invited the views and thoughts of Malaysians ahead of the fully electric model’s debut, said the company.

Selected details of the Omoda 5 EV have been revealed in an attached online survey form, namely its peak output figures of 150 kW (204 PS) and 400 Nm of torque, and a 64 kWh battery provides a WLTP-rated range of 450 km. This can be replenished through fast charging from 0-80% in 40 minutes, while slower charging at a lower rate will take five hours.

Also shown here are the dimensions of the Omoda 5 EV, which state that the SUV measures 4,374 mm long, 1,824 mm wide and 1,585 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,630 mm, making this marginally shorter (vs. 4,400 mm) and narrower (vs. 1,830 mm) compared to the internal combustion-powered Omoda 5, if not far off.

Chery Omoda 5 sighted in Malaysia (left)

Chery Malaysia appears to be putting out the feelers for customer sentiment where the fully electric version of the Omoda 5 is concerned, as the survey asks participants to state items such as their favourite part of the vehicle’s exterior and interior, as well as to state what is least liked about the Omoda 5. It also asks survey participants to state what they think are the Omoda 5 EV’s closest competitors, offering suggestions like the Hyundai Kona Electric and the GWM Ora Good Cat.

The internal combustion version of the SUV has been confirmed for launch in Malaysia, and our market will be among the first international destinations out of China to receive the Omoda 5, with the other markets being Australia and Europe.

The B-segment SUV from the Chinese brand has been sighted wearing camouflaged bodywork whilst running on Malaysian roads earlier this week, and the carmaker is also set to commence CKD local assembly operations in the country. This will be one of two such operations in the region, as plans for assembly in Indonesia were announced earlier this year.

Go on, have your say on the Chery Omoda 5 EV; what do you think of the electric B-segment SUV?

