By Anthony Lim / 1 April 2022 11:45 am

Chery is back in Indonesia, the Chinese brand making its return to the country at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) Hybrid 2022 event, which started yesterday. The re-entry into the republic was originally slated for Q4 last year, but the pandemic likely delayed plans for the introduction then.

The automaker is showcasing a number of models at the exhibition, including its Omoda 5 SUV, the first time the new B-segment is being shown in the region. It is also showing the all-electric eQ1 mini-car, which along with the Omoda 5 has been earmarked for introduction in Malaysia when the brand makes its return to our market later this year.

Also on display at the ongoing show are the Tiggo 4 Pro, 7 Pro and 8 Pro SUVs, core models that are also expected to form the brand’s future push in Malaysia. Local assembly of Chery models are planned down the line, with the brand having stated that it would set up a manufacturing facility in the republic in the future.

Indonesia is also set to feature heavily in regional plans for the company. Last year, it was reported that the automaker will be setting up an Indonesia-based research and development team that will have the purview of the ASEAN market.

Closer to home, Chery is expected to make an announcement on its return to Malaysia sometime this year. In December, the company told paultan.org that it was in discussions with a potential joint venture partner to set up CKD local assembly operations, and had said an announcement on this – as well as the identity of the local partner – would be made this year.

That may be soon, given that Chery Malaysia has just started an official Omoda 5 Facebook fan page. As stated by the automaker in February, the SUV is definitely coming to Malaysia, and we will be among the first international markets outside of China to get the SUV.

The Omoda 5 is powered by a 1.6 litre TGDI petrol engine (from Chery’s new Kunpeng engine family), producing 197 PS and 290 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. There are also plans to launch hybrid and pure electric versions in the future, but it’s unclear as yet if we’ll get the electrified models.

GALLERY: Chery Omoda 5, global debut