In Cars, Chery, International News / By Mick Chan / 17 September 2021 12:55 pm / 0 comments

Chery Tiggo 7 at the 2016 Beijing Motor Show

Chinese brand Chery will be making its re-entry into the Indonesian market in the fourth quarter of this year, Chery Motors marketing director Qin Gang has told Detik Oto.

The carmaker’s operations in the country will also include local assembly of vehicles in the future, though for now the company is focusing on developing its dealer network that will include 3S (sales, service and spares) facilities. The Chery head office in China has committed to investing in its Indonesia operations, and a brand custodian will be established for the setting up of its dealer network in the country, said its marketing director.

According to a statement sighted by Detik Oto, Chery will be setting up an Indonesia-based research and development team that will have the purview of the Asean market. Meanwhile, posts by the official Chery Motors Indonesia official Instagram page earlier this week included teaser images of the Tiggo 7 Pro, which is a comprehensive revision of the Tiggo 7 that was showcased at the 2016 Beijing Motor Show.

News of the return of Chery to the Indonesian market appears to be substantiated by the country’s automotive association. Chery has returned to be a part of Gaikindo, the automotive association in Indonesia, and has expressed interest in conducting local assembly of their vehicles, Gaikindo secretary general Kukuh Kumara was quoted by Autonetmagz as saying.

This will mark Chery’s effort in turning the brand around in the Asean region, as the brand has not been a registered member of Gaikindo since 2016. Sales data from Gaikindo as sighted by Detik Oto revealed that Chery sold 269 units in its first year present in Indonesia, followed by an increase to 759 units sold in its second year.

Chery managed a sales peak of 859 units in its third year on sale in Indonesia, though that sustained a drop to 407 units in 2009 before rebounding to 528 units in 2010. The sales volume downturn for Chery in Indonesia continued for three years on the trot, with no Chery vehicles sold between 2013 and 2015, before it was de-registered from Gaikindo the year after.

GALLERY: Chero Tiggo 7 at the 2016 Beijing Motor Show