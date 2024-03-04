Chery Omoda E5 EV – Malaysian launch on March 6

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 4 2024 3:27 pm

Having made its way into showrooms late last month, the launch date of the Omoda E5 EV has now been indicated, with a post on Chery Malaysia’s Facebook page stating that the all-electric SUV is due to be officially introduced in Malaysia two days from now, on Wednesday, March 6.

The EV has been shown here in pre-production form before, but the red example in our gallery post last month is the SUV in the exact specs that we will be getting. There’s still no indication of pricing, which is estimated to be in the RM160k region, but that will be addressed in a couple of days.

A quick recap of the vehicle. Similar in look to the ICE-powered Omoda 5 from all angles except for the front end, the Omoda E5 EV is powered by a front-mounted electric motor with 204 PS (150 kW) and 340 Nm of torque, which is good to get it from zero to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds.

The motor is juiced by a 61 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit, which provides the car with 430 km of travel range (WLTP). In terms of charging, the Omoda E5 supports AC charging at a max rate of 9.9 kW, while DC fast charging of up to 80 kW gets the battery from a 30 to 80% state of charge in 30 minutes. The SUV features a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that allows it to deliver up to 3.3 kW to power electrical appliances and devices.

In terms of equipment, Malaysian buyers can expect LED projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a powered sunroof, powered tailgate, puddle lamps, selectable drive modes, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The infotainment system is powered by a Qualcomm 8155 system on chip (SoC) and includes support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As for driver assistance systems, there’s a 360-degree camera, automatic high beam, lead vehicle departure alert, front collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and prevention, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Chery calls the bundle ADAS 2.5. Full details, and pricing, in a couple of days.

GALLERY: Chery Omoda E5 in Malaysia, production spec

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.