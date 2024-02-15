2024 Chery Omoda E5 in Malaysia full gallery – up to 430 km EV range; 204 PS; AEB, ACC; March launch

Posted in Cars, Chery, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / February 15 2024 4:45 pm

Ahead of the local launch of the Chery Omoda E5 next month, we’re bringing you a full gallery of the EV version of the Omoda 5 for your viewing pleasure. While previous units of the Omoda E5 we covered were pre-production cars, the one you see here is in the exact specification that Malaysians will get.

First up, the powertrain features a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 340 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.6 seconds. Powering the motor is a Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 61 kWh.

Chery claims a power consumption of 14.5 kWh/100 km, with a full charge delivering as much as 430 km of range following the WLTP standard. The Omoda E5 supports AC charging at a max of 9.9 kW as well as DC fast charging of up to 80 kW, the latter capable of getting the battery from a 30-80% state of charge in just 30 minutes. There’s also a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that allows the EV to act like a mobile power bank, delivering up to 3.3 kW to power electrical appliances and devices.

The Omoda E5 comes equipped with an active grille shutter that opens and closes depending on the motor temperature and aerodynamic requirements. It also has one-pedal driving support, a creep function and something called pocket brake, which activates emergency braking when the ‘Park’ button is pressed while driving.

Equipment seen on this Omoda E5 include LED projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a powered sunroof, a powered tailgate, puddle lamps, selectable drive modes, leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents) as well as a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The infotainment system is powered by a Qualcomm 8155 system on chip (SoC) and includes support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In terms of driver assistance systems, there’s a 360-degree camera, automatic high beam, lead vehicle departure alert, front collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and prevention, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Registrations of interest for the Omoda E5 have been open since December last year but there’s still no word on official pricing. At present, the petrol-powered Omoda 5 retails from RM108,800 to RM118,800, and we’re expecting the EV to have a higher sticker price. If the price gap between the EV and ICE versions isn’t that wide, the Omoda E5 would compete against the BYD Atto 3 Extended Range that goes for RM167,800.

